Volkswagen Tiguan R Line or Skoda Kodiaq? 5 features that set the Czech SUV apart

When it comes to high-end midsize SUVs, Skoda and Volkswagen have two robust opponents for Indian buyers — the 2025 Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line. Closely priced at ₹48.69 lakh and ₹49 lakh respectively (ex-showroom), these two German-designed vehicles compete in the same segment but serve up extremely diverse experiences.

Interestingly, despite being members of the same Volkswagen Group family and both using the extremely flexible MQB platform, the Kodiaq and Tiguan R-Line have been designed with different priorities. Skoda's new Kodiaq is skewed more towards a versatile, family-orientated direction, whereas the Tiguan R-Line markets itself as being the sportier, more performance-oriented option.

Beyond the exterior design and brand ideology, the Kodiaq surpasses its twin by way of a handful of additional amenities that increase luxury, convenience, and comfort. These understated yet significant nuances are what place the Kodiaq in the lead for those seeking just a bit more out of their upscale SUV.