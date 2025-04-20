Skoda Kodiaq vs Volkswagen Tiguan R Line: Which new SUV fits your style

European car manufacturers are revitalizing the premium SUV space in India with the latest launches from Skoda and Volkswagen . The new-generation Skoda Kodiaq and the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line provide buyers with two options that are different, but closely matched, for buyers to consider in the ₹50 lakh space. These are no mere facelifts or cosmetic overhauls—both are a distinct step ahead in terms of design, tech, and overall attraction.

What makes this pair so fascinating is their common parentage within the Volkswagen Group. Though they have different badges and different design languages—Skoda with its sturdy, family-oriented look, Volkswagen with a performance-oriented, more sporting ethos—they share the same MQB platform, the global backbone of numerous VW Group models.

While one is looking to be the do-it-all champ and the other is targeting an exciting drive and a confident road presence, these two SUVs are set to shake up the segment. So, which is more suited to your lifestyle? Let's get to know their design, features, mechanical specifications, and prices to make that informed choice for you.

Also Read : 2025 Skoda Kodiaq SUV review: Does second-gen Czech wonder deliver more?

Skoda Kodaiq vs Volkswagen Tiguan R Line: Design

The Skoda Kodiaq has been completely redesigned and features the latest iteration of Skoda’s Modern Solid design philosophy. The Kodiaq is now more muscular and aggressive with a butterfly grille, angular headlamps, and the addition of a connected light stripe across the tailgate. The overall dimensions have also grown — now measuring 4,758 mm in length (up from last generation by 61 mm), and assert itself even better on the road. Though it is slightly narrower than before, the Kodiaq still maintains a long wheelbase of 2,971 mm. The SUV rides on 18-inch alloy wheels and appears to have a more refined, sharp silhouette overall.

In contrast, the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line leans into its sporty DNA. Built on the revised MQB Evo platform, it flaunts sharper detailing with twin LED projector headlamps, large R-Line bumpers, an imposing radiator grille, and signature R-Line badges. The 19-inch alloy wheels add to its athletic stance. It’s available in unique shades like Persimmon Red and Cipressino Green, giving it a flashier look compared to the more understated Kodiaq.

Skoda Kodaiq vs Volkswagen Tiguan R Line: Features

The Skoda Kodiaq highlights comfort and thoughtful functionality in the cabin. It has a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a head-up display, and one of my favourite features, Skoda’s clever Smart Dials, with rotary knobs merged with digital screens making climate and media functions easy to control. The Kodiaq has wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a premium 14-speaker Canton sound system, ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof and wireless phone charging to add to its overall opulent feel.

On the other hand, the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line delivers a more driver-centric experience with a larger 15-inch touchscreen, a customisable 10.25-inch digital cockpit featuring the R-Line logo, and advanced technologies like Level 2 ADAS and Dynamic Chassis Control for enhanced driving dynamics. Though it's only available with an 8-speaker audio setup, it continues to feature wireless smartphone connectivity, a head-up display, drive mode selector, wireless charging, and re-designed AC vents that provide improved air flow, which keeps its high-end appeal.

Also Read : Volkswagen India has brand advantage, not cost advantage, says country head Ashish Gupta

Skoda Kodaiq vs Volkswagen Tiguan R Line: Specs

Under the hood, both SUVs share the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine making 201 bhp and delivering 320 Nm of torque. Both SUVs feature a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, and both are fitted with all-wheel-drive. However, while the Kodiaq features Skoda's 4x4 system, the Tiguan R-Line has VW's 4Motion AWD system with Dynamic Chassis Control for extra stability at high speed.

The Kodiaq has a slight advantage with better fuel economy of 14.86 kmpl, which is acceptable for a vehicle of its size and segment.

Skoda Kodaiq vs Volkswagen Tiguan R Line: Price

The Skoda Kodiaq is assembled in India, and is available in the Sportline variant for ₹46.89 lakh, and the more premium Laurin & Klement (L&K) variant for ₹48.69 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom. In contrast, the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is brought to India as a Completely Built-Up Unit (CBU) and carries a price tag of ₹49 lakh (ex-showroom), making it nearly ₹9 lakh more expensive than the previous-generation model it replaces.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: