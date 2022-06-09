Category Average: 1499.0 - 1995.0 cc
Tayron: 1984.0 cc
Category Average: 208.35 bhp
Tayron: 201.0 bhp
The Volkswagen Tayron is expected to launch in Jan 2026.
It is expected to launch with a price of ₹48 - 50 Lakhs*.
The Volkswagen Tayron is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:
• Engine: 1984 cc
• Transmission: Automatic
• FuelType: Petrol
The Volkswagen Tayron is expected to be a 7 Seater model.
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, Skoda Kodiaq, BMW 2 Series 2025, Audi Q3 and Nissan X-Trail are sought to be the major rivals to Volkswagen Tayron.
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Max Torque
|320 Nm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|1984 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
*Ex-showroom price
