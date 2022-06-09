Tayron Launch Date

The Volkswagen Tayron is expected to launch in Jan 2026.

Tayron Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹48 - 50 Lakhs*.

Specs and Features

The Volkswagen Tayron is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

• Engine: 1984 cc



• Transmission: Automatic



• FuelType: Petrol



Tayron Seating Capacity

The Volkswagen Tayron is expected to be a 7 Seater model.

Tayron Rivals

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, Skoda Kodiaq, BMW 2 Series 2025, Audi Q3 and Nissan X-Trail are sought to be the major rivals to Volkswagen Tayron.