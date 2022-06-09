Images
Volkswagen Tayron Front Left Side1/21
UPCOMING

VOLKSWAGEN Tayron

Exp. Launch in Jan 2026
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
48 - 50 Lakhs*Expected price
Compare
Photos
Specs
News

Tayron Expected Key Specs

Info
Engine

Category Average: 1499.0 - 1995.0 cc

Tooltip
Tooltip

Tayron: 1984.0 cc

Category average
Info
Power

Category Average: 208.35 bhp

Tooltip
Tooltip

Tayron: 201.0 bhp

Category average

View all Tayron Specs and Features

view all specs and features

Volkswagen Tayron Latest Update

Latest News:

Tayron Launch Date

The Volkswagen Tayron is expected to launch in Jan 2026.

Tayron Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹48 - 50 Lakhs*.

Specs and Features

The Volkswagen Tayron is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

• Engine: 1984 cc

• Transmission: Automatic

• FuelType: Petrol

Tayron Seating Capacity

The Volkswagen Tayron is expected to be a 7 Seater model.

Tayron Rivals

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, Skoda Kodiaq, BMW 2 Series 2025, Audi Q3 and Nissan X-Trail are sought to be the major rivals to Volkswagen Tayron.

Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Tayron.
Volkswagen Tayron
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
VS
Volkswagen TayronSelect model
Volkswagen Tiguan R-LineSelect model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Taillight
Knob Selector
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Open Trunk
Rear View
Left Side View
Steering Wheel
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right

Volkswagen Tayron Images

Volkswagen Tayron Image 1
Volkswagen Tayron Image 2
Volkswagen Tayron Image 3
Volkswagen Tayron Image 4
Volkswagen Tayron Image 5
Volkswagen Tayron Image 6
Volkswagen Tayron Image 7
Volkswagen Tayron Image 8
Volkswagen Tayron Image 9
Volkswagen Tayron Image 10
Volkswagen Tayron Image 11
Volkswagen Tayron Image 12
Volkswagen Tayron Image 13
Volkswagen Tayron Image 14
Volkswagen Tayron Image 15
Volkswagen Tayron Image 16
Volkswagen Tayron Image 17
Volkswagen Tayron Image 18
Volkswagen Tayron Image 19
Volkswagen Tayron Image 20
Volkswagen Tayron Image 21

Volkswagen Tayron Specifications and Features

AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
Max Torque320 Nm
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine1984 cc
Fuel TypePetrol

Popular Volkswagen Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Volkswagen Cars

Volkswagen Tayron News

View all
 Volkswagen Tayron News

Volkswagen Tayron FAQs

The Volkswagen Tayron is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 48-50 Lakhs.
The Volkswagen Tayron is expected to launch in Jan 2026, introducing a new addition to the 1984 cc segment.
The Volkswagen Tayron features a 1984 cc engine. It has an automatic transmission.
The Volkswagen Tayron faces competition from the likes of Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line and Skoda Kodiaq in the 1984 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

Popular Suv Cars

Volvo XC90

Volvo XC90

1.04 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
XC90 Price in Delhi
BYD Sealion 7

BYD Sealion 7

48.9 - 54.9 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Sealion 7 Price in Delhi
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

49 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Tiguan R-Line Price in Delhi
Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda Kodiaq

46.89 - 48.69 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Kodiaq Price in Delhi
Kia EV6

Kia EV6

65.97 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
EV6 Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Suv Cars

view all specs and features