Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line starts arriving at dealerships

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line has started arriving at dealerships. Available in a single fully loaded variant, the Tiguan R-Line is the new flagship for Volkswagen and is priced at ₹49 lakh ex-showroom. The deliveries are slated to begin later in the day today.

What powers the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line?

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line features a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine that produces a maximum output of 201 bhp and a peak torque of 320 Nm. In India, this model will be offered solely with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission, whereas the international market will have the choice of a 6-speed manual transmission as well. Furthermore, Volkswagen will include the 4Motion All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system to improve power distribution across all four wheels.

What is the fuel efficiency of the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line?

Volkswagen claims that the Tiguan R-Line boasts a fuel efficiency of 12.58 kmpl. Notably, this figure is marginally lower than that of the previous Tiguan model, which was rated at 12.61 kmpl.

What is the top speed and 0-100 kmph acceleration time of the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line?

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line has a top speed of 229 kmph and it can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 7.1 seconds.

What are the colour options Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line?

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is available in six distinct color choices: Persimmon Red Metallic, Nightshade Blue Metallic, Grenadilla Black Metallic, Oryx White with a Mother of Pearl effect, Cipressino Green Metallic, and Oyster Silver Metallic.

What are the features of the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line?

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is equipped with LED Plus headlights and a dynamic 3D LED rear combination lamp. Its features include a three-zone climate control system, Park Assist Plus, and two wireless charging pads. Additionally, the vehicle offers 30-color ambient lighting, seats adorned with R badging, and 19-inch alloy wheels designed in the R-Line style with a diamond-cut finish. A panoramic sunroof enhances the spaciousness of the cabin. The all-new Tiguan R-Line will showcase illuminated trim between the headlights, illuminated rear combination lamps, and door handle recesses. Other features comprise brushed stainless steel pedals, surround lighting with a welcome light function, chrome-finished air intakes, and silver-anodized roof rails.

