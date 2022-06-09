Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Specifications

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 12.58 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Tiguan R-Line measures 4,539 mm in length, 1,859 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,680 mm. The ground clearance of Tiguan R-Line is 176 mm. A five-seat model, Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less