Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Front Left Side
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Front View
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Headlight
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Left Side View
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Rear Left View
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Rear Right Side
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Specifications

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 48,99,900 in India. It is available in 1 variants, 1984 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic. Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line mileage is 12.58 kmpl.
49 Lakhs*
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Specs

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 12.58 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Specifications and Features

2.0L TSI
Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
2 L TSI (Turbocharged Stratified Injection)
Driving Range
755 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
12.58 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp @ 4500-6000 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1984 cc, Inline
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
255 / 45 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Independent wheel suspension by four-link axle
Front Suspension
Independent wheel suspension with coil spring & McPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
255 / 45 R19

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
652 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4539 mm
Ground Clearance
176 mm
Wheelbase
2680 mm
Height
1656 mm
Kerb Weight
1758 kg
Width
1859 mm

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line News

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Variants & Price List

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line price starts at ₹ 49 Lakhs .

49 Lakhs*
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
