Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus & Tiguan R-Line get GST benefits by up to 3.27 lakh

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 10 Sept 2025, 15:18 pm
The Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus, and Tiguan R-Line now get more affordable as the cars are now taxed at a flat 40 per cent GST. Moreover, VW is offering additional benefits worth 2.5 lakh across the range, till September 21, 2025.

Volkswagen Virtus GT Edge in Carbon Steel Grey Matte
Volkswagen Virtus GT Edge in Carbon Steel Grey Matte
Volkswagen India has announced it will be passing on the GST benefits to customers across its lineup by up to 3.27 lakh. The Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus, and Tiguan R-Line now get more affordable as the cars are now taxed at a flat 40 per cent GST. Here’s a look at the model-wise reduction in prices across the VW range.

GST 2.0: Volkswagen Cars Price Reduction

Volkswagen Cars GST Reduction
Volkswagen Virtus 66,900
Volkswagen Taigun 68,400
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line 326,900

Volkswagen Cars Additional Limited-Period Benefits

In addition to the GST reduction, Volkswagen has also announced additional benefits on the Taigun, Virtus, and Tiguan R-Line for a limited period. This includes benefits worth 1.61 lakh on the Virtus, 2.5 lakh on the Taigun, and 3 lakh on the Tiguan R-Line for customers who book either of these cars before September 21, 2025.

GST 2.0: Skoda Cars GST Benefits & Offers

Much like Volkswagen, the automaker’s sister brand Skoda Auto also announced reduction in prices across its range thanks to the GST rationalisation, along with additional benefits for a limited period. The Skoda Kylaq, the brand’s most accessible offering, gets a maximum reduction of 1.19 lakh. The Skoda Slavia gets more accessible by up to 63,000, with additional benefits worth 1.2 lakh. The Skoda Kushaq gets GST benefits up to 66,000 and additional benefits of 2.5 lakh. Lastly, the new-generation Kodiaq gets GST benefits of up to 3.3 lakh, and additional benefits of up to 2.5 lakh. The offers are valid on bookings made till September 21, 2025.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 10 Sept 2025, 15:18 pm IST

