Variants On-Road Price Tata Harrier EV Adventure 65 ₹ 25.27 Lakhs Tata Harrier EV Adventure S 65 ₹ 25.66 Lakhs Tata Harrier EV Adventure 65 7.2kW ACFC ₹ 25.66 Lakhs Tata Harrier EV Adventure S 65 7.2kW ACFC ₹ 26.24 Lakhs Tata Harrier EV Fearless Plus 65 ₹ 27.98 Lakhs Tata Harrier EV Fearless Plus 65 7.2kW ACFC ₹ 28.55 Lakhs Tata Harrier EV Fearless Plus 75 ₹ 29.32 Lakhs Tata Harrier EV Fearless Plus 75 7.2kW ACFC ₹ 29.90 Lakhs Tata Harrier EV Empowered 75 ₹ 32.22 Lakhs Tata Harrier EV Empowered 75 7.2kW ACFC ₹ 32.79 Lakhs Tata Harrier EV Empowered 75 Stealth ₹ 33.08 Lakhs Tata Harrier EV Empowered 75 7.2kW Stealth ACFC ₹ 33.65 Lakhs Tata Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75 ₹ 33.95 Lakhs Tata Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75 7.2kW ACFC ₹ 34.52 Lakhs Tata Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75 Stealth ₹ 34.82 Lakhs Tata Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75 7.2kW Stealth ACFC ₹ 35.52 Lakhs

Tata Harrier EV on road price in Darbhanga starts from Rs. 25.27 Lakhs. The on road price for Tata Harrier EV top variant goes up to Rs. 35.52 Lakhs in Darbhanga. The lowest price model is Tata Harrier EV Adventure 65 and the most priced model is Tata Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75 7.2kW Stealth ACFC. Visit your nearest Tata Harrier EV dealers and showrooms in Darbhanga for best offers. Harrier EV on road price breakup in Darbhanga includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Harrier EV is mainly compared to Kia Carens Clavis EV price in Darbhanga (Rs. 17.99 Lakhs) Mahindra XEV 9e price in Darbhanga (Rs. 21.9 Lakhs) and Mahindra BE 07 price in Darbhanga (Rs. 25 Lakhs).