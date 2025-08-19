|Variants
|On-Road Price
|Tata Harrier EV Adventure 65
|₹ 23.19 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Adventure S 65
|₹ 23.52 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Adventure 65 7.2kW ACFC
|₹ 23.52 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Adventure S 65 7.2kW ACFC
|₹ 24.04 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Fearless Plus 65
|₹ 25.60 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Fearless Plus 65 7.2kW ACFC
|₹ 26.11 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Fearless Plus 75
|₹ 26.82 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Fearless Plus 75 7.2kW ACFC
|₹ 27.34 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Empowered 75
|₹ 29.42 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Empowered 75 7.2kW ACFC
|₹ 29.94 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Empowered 75 Stealth
|₹ 30.19 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Empowered 75 7.2kW Stealth ACFC
|₹ 30.70 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75
|₹ 30.97 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75 7.2kW ACFC
|₹ 31.48 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75 Stealth
|₹ 31.75 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75 7.2kW Stealth ACFC
|₹ 32.39 Lakhs
