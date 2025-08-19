hamburger icon
Tata Harrier EV On Road Price in Agartala

Tata Harrier EV Front Left Side
23.34 - 31.34 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Agartala
Harrier EV Price in

Agartala
Tata Harrier EV on road price in Agartala starts from Rs. 23.34 Lakhs. The on road price for Tata Harrier EV top variant goes up to Rs. 32.80 Lakhs in Agartala. The lowest price model is Tata Harrier EV Adventure 65 and the most priced model is Tata Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75 7.2kW Stealth ACFC. Visit your nearest Tata Harrier EV dealers and showrooms in Agartala for best offers. Harrier EV on road price breakup in Agartala includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Harrier EV is mainly compared to Kia Carens Clavis EV price in Agartala (Rs. 17.99 Lakhs), Mahindra XEV 9e price in Agartala (Rs. 21.9 Lakhs) and Mahindra BE 07 price in Agartala (Rs. 25 Lakhs).
Variants On-Road Price
Tata Harrier EV Adventure 65 ₹ 23.34 Lakhs
Tata Harrier EV Adventure S 65 ₹ 23.68 Lakhs
Tata Harrier EV Adventure 65 7.2kW ACFC ₹ 23.68 Lakhs
Tata Harrier EV Adventure S 65 7.2kW ACFC ₹ 24.22 Lakhs
Tata Harrier EV Fearless Plus 65 ₹ 25.82 Lakhs
Tata Harrier EV Fearless Plus 65 7.2kW ACFC ₹ 26.35 Lakhs
Tata Harrier EV Fearless Plus 75 ₹ 27.07 Lakhs
Tata Harrier EV Fearless Plus 75 7.2kW ACFC ₹ 27.61 Lakhs
Tata Harrier EV Empowered 75 ₹ 29.74 Lakhs
Tata Harrier EV Empowered 75 7.2kW ACFC ₹ 30.28 Lakhs
Tata Harrier EV Empowered 75 Stealth ₹ 30.54 Lakhs
Tata Harrier EV Empowered 75 7.2kW Stealth ACFC ₹ 31.07 Lakhs
Tata Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75 ₹ 31.34 Lakhs
Tata Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75 7.2kW ACFC ₹ 31.87 Lakhs
Tata Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75 Stealth ₹ 32.14 Lakhs
Tata Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75 7.2kW Stealth ACFC ₹ 32.80 Lakhs

Tata Harrier EV Variant Wise Price List in

Agartala
Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

Harrier EV Adventure 65

₹23.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
65 KWh
538 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,49,000
RTO
76,470
Insurance
1,07,684
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Agartala
23,33,654
EMI@50,159/mo
Harrier EV Adventure S 65

₹23.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
65 KWh
538 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,99,000
RTO
77,970
Insurance
90,996
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Agartala
23,68,466
EMI@50,908/mo
Harrier EV Adventure 65 7.2kW ACFC

₹23.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
65 KWh
538 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,99,000
RTO
77,970
Insurance
90,996
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Agartala
23,68,466
EMI@50,908/mo
Harrier EV Adventure S 65 7.2kW ACFC

₹24.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
65 KWh
538 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,49,000
RTO
79,470
Insurance
92,785
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Agartala
24,21,755
EMI@52,053/mo
Harrier EV Fearless Plus 65

₹25.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
65 KWh
538 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,99,000
RTO
83,970
Insurance
98,151
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Agartala
25,81,621
EMI@55,489/mo
Harrier EV Fearless Plus 65 7.2kW ACFC

₹26.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
65 KWh
538 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,49,000
RTO
85,470
Insurance
99,939
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Agartala
26,34,909
EMI@56,634/mo
Harrier EV Fearless Plus 75

₹27.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
75 KWh
627 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,99,000
RTO
86,970
Insurance
1,20,801
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Agartala
27,07,271
EMI@58,190/mo
Harrier EV Fearless Plus 75 7.2kW ACFC

₹27.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
75 KWh
627 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,49,000
RTO
88,470
Insurance
1,22,674
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Agartala
27,60,644
EMI@59,337/mo
Harrier EV Empowered 75

₹29.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
75 KWh
627 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
27,49,000
RTO
94,470
Insurance
1,30,169
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Agartala
29,74,139
EMI@63,926/mo
Harrier EV Empowered 75 7.2kW ACFC

₹30.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
75 KWh
627 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
27,99,000
RTO
95,970
Insurance
1,32,043
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Agartala
30,27,513
EMI@65,073/mo
Harrier EV Empowered 75 Stealth

₹30.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
75 KWh
627 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
28,24,000
RTO
96,720
Insurance
1,32,980
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Agartala
30,54,200
EMI@65,647/mo
Harrier EV Empowered 75 7.2kW Stealth ACFC

₹31.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
75 KWh
627 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
28,73,000
RTO
98,190
Insurance
1,34,816
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Agartala
31,06,506
EMI@66,771/mo
Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75

₹31.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
75 KWh
622 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
28,99,000
RTO
98,970
Insurance
1,35,791
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Agartala
31,34,261
EMI@67,367/mo
Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75 7.2kW ACFC

₹31.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
75 KWh
622 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
29,48,000
RTO
1,00,440
Insurance
1,37,627
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Agartala
31,86,567
EMI@68,492/mo
Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75 Stealth

₹32.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
75 KWh
622 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
29,74,000
RTO
1,01,220
Insurance
1,38,601
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Agartala
32,14,321
EMI@69,088/mo
Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75 7.2kW Stealth ACFC

₹32.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
75 KWh
622 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
30,23,000
RTO
1,15,690
Insurance
1,40,438
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Agartala
32,79,628
EMI@70,492/mo
Tata Harrier EV Alternatives

Kia Carens Clavis EV

Kia Carens Clavis EV

17.99 - 24.49 LakhsEx-Showroom
Carens Clavis EV Price in Agartala
Mahindra XEV 9e

Mahindra XEV 9e

21.9 - 31.25 LakhsEx-Showroom
XEV 9e Price in Agartala
UPCOMING
Mahindra BE 07

Mahindra BE 07

25 - 30 LakhsEx-Showroom
MG ZS EV

MG ZS EV

18.98 - 26.64 LakhsEx-Showroom
ZS EV Price in Agartala
BYD Atto 3

BYD Atto 3

24.99 - 33.99 LakhsEx-Showroom
Atto 3 Price in Agartala
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 27.65 LakhsEx-Showroom
BE 6 Price in Agartala

Tata Harrier EV User Reviews & Ratings

4.7
6 Ratings & Reviews
1 & aboverating star
0
2 & aboverating star
0
3 & aboverating star
0
4 & aboverating star
2
5 ratingrating star
4
The best trailblazer for Indian roads
the car gives massive road presence with best driving quality and it is truly Value for money . I loved the next generation features alongside powerful motors with enormous torque quite unimaginable with traditional IC engines
By: sabarish G (Jun 3, 2025)
Tata Harrier EV News

Tata Harrier EV Videos

    Tata Harrier EV FAQs

    The on-road price of Tata Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75 7.2kW Stealth ACFC in Agartala is Rs. 32.80 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
    The RTO charges for Tata Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75 7.2kW Stealth ACFC in Agartala amount to Rs. 1.16 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
    With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Tata Harrier EV in Agartala is Rs. 47,318.
    The insurance charges for Tata Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75 7.2kW Stealth ACFC in Agartala are Rs. 1.40 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
    The detailed price breakup for Tata Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75 7.2kW Stealth ACFC in Agartala includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 30.23 Lakhs, RTO charges - Rs. 1.16 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 1.40 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 32.80 Lakhs.

