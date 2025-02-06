HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew CarsTataCurvvOn Road Price in Bikaner

Tata Curvv On Road Price in Bikaner

4 out of 5
Tata Curvv Front Right Side
1/18
Tata Curvv Front Left Side
2/18
Tata Curvv Left Side View
3/18
Tata Curvv Rear Left View
4/18
Tata Curvv Grille
5/18
Tata Curvv Rear Parking Sensors Top View
6/18
4 out of 5
10 - 19 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Bikaner
Curvv Price in Bikaner

Tata Curvv on road price in Bikaner starts from Rs. 11.49 Lakhs. The on road price for Tata Curvv top variant goes up to Rs. 21.66 Lakhs in Bikaner. Tata Curvv comes with a choice of 1497 cc Petrol and

VariantsOn-Road Price
Tata Curvv Smart 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT₹ 11.49 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Pure Plus 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT₹ 12.62 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Smart 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT₹ 13.58 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Pure Plus S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT₹ 13.41 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Creative 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT₹ 13.98 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Pure Plus 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA₹ 14.32 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Pure Plus 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT₹ 14.74 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Creative S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT₹ 14.54 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Pure Plus S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT₹ 15.56 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Pure Plus S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA₹ 15.11 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Creative Plus S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT₹ 15.67 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Creative 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT₹ 15.67 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Creative 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA₹ 16.14 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Creative S 1.2 Hyperion GDI 6MT₹ 16.01 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Pure Plus 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA₹ 16.49 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Creative S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA₹ 16.72 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Creative S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT₹ 16.24 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Accomplished S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT₹ 16.80 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Pure Plus S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA₹ 17.30 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Creative Plus S 1.2 Hyperion GDI 6MT₹ 17.14 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Creative Plus S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT₹ 17.37 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Creative Plus S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA₹ 17.89 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Creative S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA₹ 18.47 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Accomplished S 1.2 Hyperion GDI 6MT₹ 18.27 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Accomplished S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT₹ 18.50 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Accomplished S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA₹ 19.05 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Creative Plus S 1.2 Hyperion GDI 7DCA₹ 18.84 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Creative Plus S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA₹ 19.63 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Accomplished Plus A 1.2 Hyperion GDI 6MT₹ 19.97 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Accomplished S 1.2 Hyperion GDI 7DCA₹ 19.97 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Accomplished Plus A 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT₹ 20.80 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Accomplished S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA₹ 20.80 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Accomplished Plus A 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA₹ 22.31 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Accomplished Plus A 1.2 Hyperion GDI 7DCA₹ 21.66 Lakhs
Tata Curvv Variant Wise Price List in Bikaner

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

Smart 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT

₹11.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,99,990
RTO
1,04,849
Insurance
43,721
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Jaipur
(Price not available in Bikaner)
11,49,060
EMI@24,698/mo
Pure Plus 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT

₹12.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Smart 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT

₹13.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Pure Plus S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT

₹13.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Creative 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT

₹13.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Pure Plus 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA

₹14.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Pure Plus 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT

₹14.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Creative S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT

₹14.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Pure Plus S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT

₹15.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Pure Plus S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA

₹15.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Creative Plus S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT

₹15.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Creative 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT

₹15.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Creative 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA

₹16.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Creative S 1.2 Hyperion GDI 6MT

₹16.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
Pure Plus 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA

₹16.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Creative S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA

₹16.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Creative S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT

₹16.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Accomplished S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT

₹16.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Pure Plus S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA

₹17.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Creative Plus S 1.2 Hyperion GDI 6MT

₹17.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
Creative Plus S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT

₹17.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Creative Plus S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA

₹17.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Creative S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA

₹18.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Accomplished S 1.2 Hyperion GDI 6MT

₹18.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
Accomplished S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT

₹18.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Accomplished S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA

₹19.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Creative Plus S 1.2 Hyperion GDI 7DCA

₹18.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Creative Plus S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA

₹19.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Accomplished Plus A 1.2 Hyperion GDI 6MT

₹19.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
Accomplished S 1.2 Hyperion GDI 7DCA

₹19.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Accomplished Plus A 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT

₹20.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Accomplished S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA

₹20.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Accomplished Plus A 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA

₹22.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Accomplished Plus A 1.2 Hyperion GDI 7DCA

₹21.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Tata Curvv News

The electric compact SUV segment currently has four options - Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta Electric and MG ZS EV
Mahindra BE 6 vs Hyundai Creta Electric vs Tata Curvv EV vs MG ZS EV: Price, battery pack and range compared
6 Feb 2025
Upon its launch on January 17, the Hyundai Creta Electric will rival the Tata Curvv EV
Hyundai Creta Electric vs Tata Curvv EV: Range, specs, features and design compared
12 Jan 2025
Mahindra has revealed the price of the top-end variant of the BE 6 electric SUV will be <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>26.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV will rival Tata Curvv EV and MG ZS EV at its price point.
Mahindra BE 6 vs Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV: Compare price, range, battery and power
9 Jan 2025
Hyundai Motor will launch the Creta EV in January, The electric version of Hyundai's best-selling SUV will rival the likes of MG Windsor EV, Tata Curvv EV and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki e Vitara electric SUV.
Hyundai Creta EV vs MG Windsor EV, Tata Curvv EV, Maruti e Vitara: Range, batteries compared
3 Jan 2025
Hyundai Tucson is among the last of the 10 models crash tested by the Bharat NCAP in 2024. The SUV returned with five-star safety rating in the crash test.
Thar Roxx to Curvv SUV: Bharat NCAP revealed crash test results of 10 cars in 2024. Check safety ratings
30 Dec 2024
Tata Curvv Videos

Tata Curvv SUV is available for booking at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) until October 31. The SUV will be sold along with its electric avatar Curvv EV in the compact segment.
Tata Curvv review: Can it challenge the might of the Creta, Seltos?
24 Sept 2024
Tata Curvv EV has been launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric SUV offers up to 585 kms of range in a single charge. It comes packed with features like level-2 ADAS, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats and more. It takes on MG ZS EV among compact electric SUVs in India.
Tata Curvv EV review: Can electric power charge up compact SUV game?
13 Aug 2024
Citroen Basalt will introduce a whole new genre in the compact SUV segment with its coupe design. A body-type that is popular in the luxury segment will now be available in the more affordable segments too. Beyond the unique body shape, the Basalt also offers a lot of features and technology.
Citroen Basalt first look: What does the Tata Curvv coupe SUV rival offer
6 Aug 2024
Tata Curvv and Mahindra Thar Roxx were among the top SUVs in India to undergo crash tests at Bharat NCAP in 2024. Both SUVs returned with five-star safety rating.
Safest SUVs of the year: Watch Bharat NCAP crash test videos of all 10 model in 2024
30 Dec 2024
SUVs from Tata Motors have emerged as the safest in India according to Bharat NCAP crash tests. The agency has tested eight cars since December, 2023. All the models to undergo crash tests were from Tata Motors, barring the Basalt SUV from Citroen.
Five safest SUVs in India with highest safety ranking at Bharat NCAP
16 Oct 2024
Tata Curvv FAQs

The on-road price of Tata Curvv Accomplished Plus A 1.2 Hyperion GDI 7DCA in Bikaner is Rs. 21.66 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Tata Curvv Accomplished Plus A 1.2 Hyperion GDI 7DCA in Bikaner amount to Rs. 1.96 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Tata Curvv in Bikaner is Rs. 23,299.
The insurance charges for Tata Curvv Accomplished Plus A 1.2 Hyperion GDI 7DCA in Bikaner are Rs. 69,902, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Tata Curvv Accomplished Plus A 1.2 Hyperion GDI 7DCA in Bikaner includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 19.00 Lakhs, RTO charges - Rs. 1.96 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 69,902, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 21.66 Lakhs.

