Skoda Kushaq on road price in Kannur starts from Rs. 13.07 Lakhs.
The on road price for Skoda Kushaq top variant goes up to Rs. 16.98 Lakhs in Kannur.
Skoda Kushaq comes with a choice of 999 cc Petrol engine
Skoda Kushaq comes with a choice of 999 cc Petrol engine options.
The lowest price model is Skoda Kushaq Classic 1.0L TSI MT and the most priced model is Skoda Kushaq Signature 1.0L TSI MT.
The Skoda Kushaq on road price in Kannur for 999 cc to 1498 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 13.07 - 16.98 Lakhs.
Skoda Kushaq dealers and showrooms in Kannur for best offers.
Skoda Kushaq on road price breakup in Kannur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Skoda Kushaq is mainly compared to Mahindra Thar ROXX which starts at Rs. 12.99 Lakhs in Kannur, Tata Nexon which starts at Rs. 8 Lakhs in Kannur and Tata Curvv starting at Rs. 15 Lakhs in Kannur.
Variants On-Road Price Skoda Kushaq Classic 1.0L TSI MT ₹ 13.07 Lakhs Skoda Kushaq ONYX Edition 1.0 TSI ₹ 15.44 Lakhs Skoda Kushaq ONYX Edition 1.0 TSI AT ₹ 16.15 Lakhs Skoda Kushaq Signature 1.0L TSI MT ₹ 16.98 Lakhs
