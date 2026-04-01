Skoda Kushaq facelift: Which variant delivers the best value for money?

With the launch of the Skoda Kushaq facelift in India, the compact SUV now comes with five variants, two turbo-petrol engines and a new 8-speed torque converter automatic for the 1.0-litre TSI. Prices start at ₹10.69 lakh and go up to ₹18.99 lakh.

On paper, the spread looks straightforward. In reality, the differences between variants, especially in features and powertrain options, play a big role in deciding which Kushaq makes sense for your usage. Here's what each of the variants gets followed by, which one you should pick for yourself:

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Skoda Kushaq: Classic+

The Classic+ doesn’t feel like a stripped-out base variant, which is a good place to start. Skoda has kept the safety package intact, six airbags, ESC, ABS, EBD, traction control, brake disc wiping, ISOFIX mounts, and three-point seatbelts for everyone, all with reminders.

It also covers everyday usability fairly well. There’s a single-pane sunroof, automatic climate control with an air purifier, rear AC vents, rain-sensing wipers, a rear wiper and defogger, plus an auto-dimming IRVM and anti-glare ORVMs. You get LED headlights, DRLs and tail lamps, 16-inch alloys, roof rails and a spoiler.

Inside, things are more functional than flashy. A 7-inch touchscreen with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, six speakers, and an analogue cluster with a small MID. It works, but it doesn’t feel particularly current.

The automatic version is the one to look at here. It adds cruise control, hill hold, paddle shifters, front fog lamps with cornering function, and even a leatherette steering wheel and gear lever, which are small touches but noticeable in daily use.

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Skoda Kushaq: Signature

Step into the Signature, and the Kushaq begins to feel more in line with what buyers expect today. The switch to a 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay makes a big difference, and the 8-inch digital driver’s display helps modernise the cabin. There’s also a 15W wireless charger, USB-C ports for both rows, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

You start getting the kind of convenience features that matter in traffic too: a rear camera, front parking sensors, keyless entry, and electrically folding mirrors.

There are visual changes as well. The illuminated grille strip and the connected rear LED light bar (with Skoda lettering) give it more presence, especially at night, while 17-inch alloys round things off.

Practicality improves in smaller ways, such as split rear seats, a rear armrest, a parcel shelf, a cooled glovebox, seatback pockets and ambient lighting. None of these is a headline feature on its own, but together they make the car easier to live with.

Skoda Kushaq: Sportline

The Sportline doesn’t change what the Kushaq offers, it just adds to its style quotient. Mechanically and in terms of features, it’s identical to the Signature. What you get instead is a darker theme: black alloys, a full black cabin, matte-finish dashboard trim, aluminium pedals, gloss black exterior elements and Sportline badging. If you prefer a sportier look, this is the one. If not, there’s no real reason to pick it over the Signature.

Skoda Kushaq: Prestige

The Prestige is where the Kushaq starts to stretch beyond the usual compact SUV brief. For one, this is where the 1.5-litre TSI engine (150 bhp) comes in, paired with a 7-speed DSG. That alone will matter to a lot of buyers.

But it’s not just about performance. This variant adds a panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats, and even a rear seat massage function — something you don’t usually see at this level.

The cabin feels richer, too. Beige leatherette upholstery, leatherette door pads and armrests, chrome detailing across the dashboard and controls, footwell lighting, and an upgraded sound system with a subwoofer and amplifier. There’s also an anti-theft alarm system included here.

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Skoda Kushaq: Monte Carlo

At the top sits the Monte Carlo, which builds on the Prestige but again leans heavily into styling. The cabin switches to a black-and-red theme, with red inserts on the dashboard and doors, and red stitching on the seats, steering wheel and armrests. Even the screens get a red-themed interface.

On the outside, you get red accents on the grille, dark chrome door handles, dual-tone alloys and Monte Carlo badging. If you go for the 1.5 TSI, you also get red brake callipers. There are Monte Carlo scuff plates as well, tying the theme together.

Skoda Kushaq: Engine options explained

The Skoda Kushaq facelift in India is offered with two turbo-petrol engines. The 1.0-litre TSI produces 115 bhp and is available across all variants, paired with either a manual or the new 8-speed automatic.

The more powerful 1.5-litre TSI, producing 150 bhp, is reserved for the Prestige and Monte Carlo variants, where it comes with a 7-speed DSG gearbox. This split means performance-focused buyers are limited to the higher trims.

Which variant makes the most sense?

The Classic+ covers safety and basic comfort, while the Sportline focuses on styling. The Prestige and Monte Carlo bring performance and premium features into the picture.

However, for buyers evaluating the Skoda Kushaq facelift price, features and variants, the Signature strikes the most balanced equation. It brings in the key technology and convenience features missing from the base variant, without stepping into the significantly higher price bracket of the top trims. The answer depends on what your priorities for buying the Kushaq are.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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