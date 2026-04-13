5 features differences between the Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun base trims

Skoda has given the Kushaq a sharper value edge at the bottom of its range by packing the base variant with features that are not available on the Volkswagen Taigun entry trim. Priced at ₹10.69 lakh (ex-showroom), the Kushaq’s starting variant brings several comfort and convenience items that help it stand out in the compact SUV segment. The Taigun is expected to be priced in a similar bracket, but its base trim remains less equipped in the following areas:

1. Sunroof

One of the biggest differences is the electric sunroof. Skoda offers it right from the Kushaq’s base variant, giving the cabin a more open feel and a stronger premium touch. The Taigun’s entry-level trim does not get this feature.

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2. Automatic headlamps

Both SUVs use an all-LED lighting setup, but Skoda goes one step further by adding automatic headlamps as standard on the Kushaq’s base model. This makes nighttime use more convenient, especially in changing light conditions.

3. Alloy wheels

The wheel setup is another clear distinction. While the Taigun base variant rides on steel wheels, the Kushaq entry trim comes with alloy wheels. That gives the Skoda a more upmarket look and improves its visual appeal from the outside.

4. Automatic wipers

Rain-sensing wipers are also included on the Kushaq from the start. The system turns on automatically when it detects rainfall, which can be useful during monsoon driving. In the Taigun line-up, this feature is reserved for higher variants.

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5. Auto-dimming IRVM

Skoda has also fitted an auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror on the Kushaq base trim. It helps cut glare from vehicles behind at night. By contrast, the Taigun base variant gets a manual IRVM.

Taken together, these differences show that Skoda has loaded the Kushaq’s base trim with more equipment than the Taigun’s starting version. For buyers who want more features without moving to a higher variant, that could make the Kushaq a more attractive option.

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