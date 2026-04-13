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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Vs Hyundai Creta: How They Stand Against Each Other

Volkswagen Taigun facelift vs Hyundai Creta: How they stand against each other

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 13 Apr 2026, 10:45 am
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Volkswagen Taigun facelift, with its updated styling and features, locks horns with the segment's strongest contender and one of the bestselling cars in India, the Hyundai Creta.

Taigun vs Creta
Volkswagen Taigun facelift, with its updated styling and features, locks horns with the segment's strongest contender and one of the bestselling cars in India, the Hyundai Creta.
Taigun vs Creta
Volkswagen Taigun facelift, with its updated styling and features, locks horns with the segment's strongest contender and one of the bestselling cars in India, the Hyundai Creta.
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Volkswagen has updated the Taigun with a facelift recently, with a host of makeovers on the exterior and inside the cabin. The Volkswagen Taigun facelift, with its updated styling and features, goes head-to-head with the Hyundai Creta, which is not only the strongest contender against the German SUV but also the bestselling SUV in India.

With this, the compact SUV space in India, which is already an intensely competitive category, will see further heated rivalry. Volkswagen has not yet announced the pricing of the Taigun facelift, but revealed the SUV officially. On the other hand, the latest iteration of the Hyundai Creta has been on sale for quite some time.

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The Volkswagen Taigun facelift focuses on its turbocharged petrol engine lineup and driving appeal. On the other hand, the Hyundai Creta offers a wider range of powertrains, along with a more feature-rich cabin.

Here’s a closer look at how the two SUVs, the Volkswagen Taigun facelift and the Hyundai Creta, stand against each other.

Volkswagen Taigun facelift vs Hyundai Creta: Dimension

Volkswagen Taigun facelift vs Hyundai Creta: Dimension comparison
Volkswagen Taigun FaceliftHyundai CretaDifference
Length4,221 mm4,330 mm- 109 mm
Width1,760 mm1,790 mm- 30 mm
Height1,612 mm1,635 mm- 23 mm
Wheelbase2,651 mm2,610 mm+ 41 mm

The Hyundai Creta is larger, wider and taller than the Volkswagen Taigun, which gives it a slightly bigger road presence. However, the latter comes with a longer wheelbase, translating into better cabin space.

Volkswagen Taigun facelift vs Hyundai Creta: Safety

Volkswagen Taigun facelift vs Hyundai Creta: Safety feature comparison
Volkswagen Taigun faceliftHyundai Creta
Airbags66
EPB with auto-holdNoYes
All-wheel disc brakesYesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring SystemYesYes
Rain sensing wipersYesYes
Parking SensorsFront and rearFront and rear
360-degree CameraNoYes
ADASNoYes

Both the SUVs come well-equipped in terms of safety features. However, the Volkswagen Taigun facelift lacks some key features like electronic parking brake with auto hold, 360-degree camera and ADAS suite, which are available in the Hyundai Creta.

Volkswagen Taigun facelift vs Hyundai Creta: Powertrain

Volkswagen Taigun facelift vs Hyundai Creta: Powertrain comparison
Volkswagen Taigun faceliftHyundai Creta
Engine1.0-litre turbo-petrol1.5-litre turbo-petrol1.5-litre petrol1.5-litre turbo petrol1.5-litre diesel
Power113 bhp148 bhp113 bhp158 bhp114 bhp
Torque178 Nm250 Nm144 Nm253 Nm250 Nm
Transmission6-speed MT / 8-speed AT7-speed DCT6-speed MT, CVT7-speed DCT6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

The Hyundai Creta offers a wider range of powertrains, including both petrol and diesel, while the Taigun is available only with petrol engine choices.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 13 Apr 2026, 10:45 am IST

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