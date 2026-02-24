Images
UPCOMING

VOLKSWAGEN Taigun Facelift

Exp. Launch on 31 May 2026
12 - 21 Lakhs*Expected price
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Photos
Specs

Volkswagen is preparing to introduce the first major facelift for the Taigun since its India debut in 2021. The updated SUV has been spotted testing on Indian roads, indicating that a launch is likely in early 2026. This mid-cycle refresh is expected to focus on design refinements, added features and a possible transmission upgrade, rather than a complete overhaul. The facelift aims to keep the Taigun competitive in the increasingly crowded midsize SUV segment.

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift: Pricing & Variants

Volkswagen has not yet announced pricing for the Taigun facelift. However, the updated model is expected to command a slight premium over the current version, reflecting added features and potential mechanical updates. The existing broad variant structure is likely to continue, though feature distribution across trims may be revised.

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift: Launch Date

While an official launch date has not been confirmed, the Taigun facelift is expected to debut in early 2026, possibly around February or March, given that road testing is already underway.

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift: Features

On the exterior, the facelift is expected to feature a slimmer front grille, redesigned LED projector headlamps and updated bumpers. Spy images suggest possible introduction of a connected LED light bar at the front and rear, along with refreshed LED tail lamps and new 17-inch alloy wheel designs. The overall silhouette will remain unchanged.

Inside, the dashboard layout is likely to stay largely the same, but with updated upholstery and interior colour themes. The 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and digital instrument cluster are expected to continue, potentially with refreshed graphics and improved connectivity features.

Higher variants may introduce a panoramic sunroof in place of the current single-pane unit. Additional expected upgrades include ventilated front seats, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, a 360-degree camera and an electronic parking brake. Comfort features such as cruise control, rain-sensing wipers and auto-dimming IRVM are likely to remain available.

Safety equipment is expected to continue with six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control and electronic stability control as standard. However, the addition of ADAS features remains uncertain.

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift: Specifications

The facelifted Taigun is expected to retain its existing turbo-petrol engine options. The 1.0-litre TSI engine produces 115 PS and 178 Nm of torque and will likely continue with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Reports suggest that the current automatic transmission could be replaced by a new 8-speed torque converter automatic, aimed at delivering smoother shifts and improved efficiency.

The 1.5-litre TSI engine, producing 150 PS and 250 Nm of torque, is expected to continue with the 7-speed DSG gearbox. No major changes to the platform or suspension setup are anticipated.

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift: Rivals

Once launched, the Taigun facelift will continue to compete with key midsize SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Latest Updates

Calendar icon24 Feb 2026
Volkswagen is testing an updated Taigun SUV in India, featuring visual upgrades and new interior options, targeting enhanced competition.Read Full Story
Calendar icon4 Feb 2026
The Volkswagen Taigun is set to receive a comprehensive facelift, featuring updated design, technology, and cabin amenities.Read Full Story
Preferred Banner

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Images

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Image 1

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Alternatives

MG Hector

MG Hector

11.99 - 18.99 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
View similar Cars
Honda Elevate

Honda Elevate

11.6 - 16.67 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
View similar Cars
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

12.89 - 25.25 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
View similar Cars
UPCOMING
Renault New Duster

Renault New Duster

10 - 19 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Tata Safari

Tata Safari

13.29 - 25.96 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
View similar Cars
Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

12.31 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
View similar Cars

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Specifications and Features

Body TypeSUV
TransmissionManual
Engine1498 cc
Fuel TypePetrol

Popular Volkswagen Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Volkswagen Cars

Popular Suv Cars

Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi e-tron Sportback

1.2 - 1.26 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
e-tron Sportback Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Audi Q5 Facelift

Audi Q5 Facelift

65 - 73 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Audi Q6 e-tron

Audi Q6 e-tron

1 - 1.1 CrEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Audi Q7

Audi Q7

90.48 - 99.81 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Q7 Price in Delhi
Audi Q8

Audi Q8

1.17 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Q8 Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Suv Cars

view all specs and features
HomeNew CarsVolkswagen CarsVolkswagen Taigun Facelift