Volkswagen is preparing to introduce the first major facelift for the Taigun since its India debut in 2021. The updated SUV has been spotted testing on Indian roads, indicating that a launch is likely in early 2026. This mid-cycle refresh is expected to focus on design refinements, added features and a possible transmission upgrade, rather than a complete overhaul. The facelift aims to keep the Taigun competitive in the increasingly crowded midsize SUV segment.

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift: Pricing & Variants

Volkswagen has not yet announced pricing for the Taigun facelift. However, the updated model is expected to command a slight premium over the current version, reflecting added features and potential mechanical updates. The existing broad variant structure is likely to continue, though feature distribution across trims may be revised.

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift: Launch Date

While an official launch date has not been confirmed, the Taigun facelift is expected to debut in early 2026, possibly around February or March, given that road testing is already underway.

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift: Features

On the exterior, the facelift is expected to feature a slimmer front grille, redesigned LED projector headlamps and updated bumpers. Spy images suggest possible introduction of a connected LED light bar at the front and rear, along with refreshed LED tail lamps and new 17-inch alloy wheel designs. The overall silhouette will remain unchanged.

Inside, the dashboard layout is likely to stay largely the same, but with updated upholstery and interior colour themes. The 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and digital instrument cluster are expected to continue, potentially with refreshed graphics and improved connectivity features.

Higher variants may introduce a panoramic sunroof in place of the current single-pane unit. Additional expected upgrades include ventilated front seats, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, a 360-degree camera and an electronic parking brake. Comfort features such as cruise control, rain-sensing wipers and auto-dimming IRVM are likely to remain available.

Safety equipment is expected to continue with six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control and electronic stability control as standard. However, the addition of ADAS features remains uncertain.

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift: Specifications

The facelifted Taigun is expected to retain its existing turbo-petrol engine options. The 1.0-litre TSI engine produces 115 PS and 178 Nm of torque and will likely continue with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Reports suggest that the current automatic transmission could be replaced by a new 8-speed torque converter automatic, aimed at delivering smoother shifts and improved efficiency.

The 1.5-litre TSI engine, producing 150 PS and 250 Nm of torque, is expected to continue with the 7-speed DSG gearbox. No major changes to the platform or suspension setup are anticipated.

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift: Rivals

Once launched, the Taigun facelift will continue to compete with key midsize SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.