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Volkswagen Taigun GT Line 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
16.79 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Volkswagen Taigun Key Specs
Engine999 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Taigun specs and features

Taigun GT Line 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual

Taigun GT Line 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual Prices

The Taigun GT Line 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual, equipped with a 1.0L TSI and Manual, is listed at ₹16.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Taigun GT Line 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual Mileage

All variants of the Taigun offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Taigun GT Line 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual Colours

The Taigun GT Line 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual is available in 5 colour options: Black, Green, Red, Silver, White.

Taigun GT Line 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual Engine and Transmission

The Taigun GT Line 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual is powered by a 999 cc engine mated to a Manual. This unit makes 114bhp@5000-5500rpm and 178Nm@1850-4000rpm of torque.

Taigun GT Line 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Taigun's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 19.19 Lakhs or the Renault Duster priced between ₹10.49 Lakhs - 18.71 Lakhs.

Taigun GT Line 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual Specs & Features

The Taigun GT Line 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual has Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Rear Defogger, Headlight Height Adjuster, Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, 12V Power Outlets and Gear Indicator.

Volkswagen Taigun GT Line 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual Price

Taigun GT Line 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual

₹16.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,59,900
RTO
1,57,990
Insurance
60,185
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,78,575
EMI@36,079/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Volkswagen Taigun GT Line 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.0L TSI
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
178Nm@1850-4000rpm
Transmission
Manual
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
114bhp@5000-5500rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS VI 2.0
Engine
999 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.05 m
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Front Tyres
205/55 R17
Steering Type
Electric
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Rear twist beam
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut suspension
Rear Tyres
205/55 R17

Capacity

Bootspace
385 Litres
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 Litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4221 mm
Wheelbase
2651 mm
Kerb Weight
1241 kg
Height
1612 mm
Width
1760 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Yes
Air Conditioner
Air Conditioner (•Automatic Climate Control • Single Zone Front-row AC zone • Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control• Blower Rear AC zone• Rear AC vents )
Heater
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
Gear
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Turn Indicators on ORVM
Rear Sequential
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Static
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Fog Lights
Halogen
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Speakers
6
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), AUX Compatibility
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
7" Touch Screen

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (•Driver •Front Passenger •2 Curtain •Driver Side •Front Passenger Side)
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) •Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) •Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) •Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual) )
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) )
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Driver Armrest
Yes
Volkswagen Taigun GT Line 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual EMI
EMI32,471 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
15,10,717
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
15,10,717
Interest Amount
4,37,555
Payable Amount
19,48,272

Volkswagen Taigun other Variants

Taigun Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual

₹12.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,99,000
RTO
1,21,990
Insurance
47,566
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,69,056
EMI@27,277/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Taigun Highline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual

₹14.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,69,900
RTO
1,38,990
Insurance
53,525
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,62,915
EMI@31,444/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Taigun Highline 1.0L TSI AT 6-Speed Automatic

₹15.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,79,900
RTO
1,49,990
Insurance
57,381
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,87,771
EMI@34,127/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Taigun Highline Plus-1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual

₹16.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,29,900
RTO
1,54,990
Insurance
59,134
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,44,524
EMI@35,347/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Taigun Highline Plus 1.0L TSI AT 8-Speed Automatic

₹17.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,44,900
RTO
1,70,490
Insurance
63,165
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,79,055
EMI@38,239/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Taigun GT Line 1.0L TSI AT 8-Speed Automatic

₹18.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,74,900
RTO
1,73,490
Insurance
64,217
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,13,107
EMI@38,971/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Taigun Topline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual

₹18.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,99,900
RTO
1,75,990
Insurance
65,093
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,41,483
EMI@39,581/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Taigun Topline 1.0L TSI AT 8-Speed Automatic

₹19.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,17,500
RTO
1,87,750
Insurance
69,215
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,74,965
EMI@42,450/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Taigun GT Plus Chrome 1.5L TSI 7-Speed DSG Automatic

₹21.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,99,900
RTO
2,05,990
Insurance
83,944
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,90,334
EMI@47,079/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Taigun GT Plus Sport 1.5L TSI 7-Speed DSG Automatic

₹22.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,29,900
RTO
2,08,990
Insurance
85,048
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,24,438
EMI@47,812/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Volkswagen Taigun Alternatives

MG Hector

MG Hector

11.99 - 19.19 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
TaigunvsHector
Renault Duster

Renault Duster

10.49 - 18.71 Lakhs
+5
Check OffersCheck Offers
TaigunvsDuster
Skoda Kushaq

Skoda Kushaq

10.69 - 18.99 Lakhs
+3
Check OffersCheck Offers
TaigunvsKushaq
Tata Curvv

Tata Curvv

9.66 - 18.85 Lakhs
+2
Check OffersCheck Offers
TaigunvsCurvv
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

9.99 - 17.7 Lakhs
+1
Check OffersCheck Offers
TaigunvsThar

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