|Engine
|1498 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Taigun GT Plus Sport 1.5L TSI 7-Speed DSG Automatic, equipped with a 1.5L TSI EVO with ACT and Automatic, is listed at ₹22.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Taigun offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Taigun GT Plus Sport 1.5L TSI 7-Speed DSG Automatic is available in 5 colour options: Black, Green, Red, Silver, White.
The Taigun GT Plus Sport 1.5L TSI 7-Speed DSG Automatic is powered by a 1498 cc engine mated to a Automatic. This unit makes 148bhp@5000-6000rpm and 250Nm@1600-3500rpm of torque.
In the Taigun's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 19.19 Lakhs or the Renault Duster priced between ₹10.49 Lakhs - 18.71 Lakhs.
The Taigun GT Plus Sport 1.5L TSI 7-Speed DSG Automatic has Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Rear Defogger, Headlight Height Adjuster, Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors, Heater, 12V Power Outlets, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Gear Indicator.