In 2026 when choosing between the Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Kushaq Price starts at Rs. 10.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Classic Plus 1.0 TSI MT, Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual. Kushaq: 999 cc engine, 18.72 to 19.66 kmpl mileage. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Kushaq vs Taigun Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kushaq
|Taigun
|Brand
|Skoda
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 10.69 Lakhs
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.72 to 19.66 kmpl
|18.85 to 19.98 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|999 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|-