HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News 5 Suvs I Would Buy If I Was Upgrading From The Old Renault Duster

5 SUVs I would buy if I was upgrading from the old Renault Duster

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 15 Jun 2026, 12:17 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

Owners upgrading from the old Renault Duster can consider the Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Kia Seltos, Jeep Compass, and new Renault Duster, offering stronger performance, modern features, and improved driving dynamics

2026 Renault Duster
5 SUVs I would buy if I was upgrading from the old Renault Duster
2026 Renault Duster
5 SUVs I would buy if I was upgrading from the old Renault Duster

The old Renault Duster was considered one of the best compact SUVs to be sold in India before the compact SUV market even gathered momentum. The old Duster was one of the few cars which boasted an all-wheel drive system as a variant. The old Renault Duster was discontinued in 2022, owing to falling sales numbers, which were mainly attributed to an old design and the SUV being thin on features. However, if someone happens to own one and is looking to upgrade, here are 5 SUVs to buy if upgrading from the old Renault Duster:

1 Skoda Kushaq
Skoda Kushaq
Engine
999 cc
Mileage
18.72-19.66 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic
View Offers View More Details

The Skoda Kushaq is arguably one of the best, affordable compact SUVs when it comes to driving dynamics in the country. Powered by a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged TSI engine and a 1.5L four-cylinder turbocharged TSI engine, it produces 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, and 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, respectively. Additionally, the Skoda Kushaq is offered with a six-speed manual and an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission with the 1.0L TSI and a seven-speed dual-clutch DSG transmission with the 1.5L TSI. The starting ex-showroom price of the SUV starts from 10.69 lakh.

2 Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
Engine
999 cc
Mileage
19.98 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic
View Offers View More Details

The Volkswagen Taigun is a sibling of the Skoda Kushaq, built on the same platform but aesthetically different. It is powered by the same two engine options, including a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged TSI engine producing 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual or an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission,  and a 1.5L four-cylinder turbocharged TSI engine producing 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch DSG transmission. While it performs similarly to the Kushaq, it looks edgier than its Skoda counterpart. The starting ex-showroom price of the Volkswagen Taigun is 10.99 lakh. 

3 Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
Engine
1,482 cc
Mileage
17.9-20.7 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic
View Offers View More Details

The old Renault Duster was available with a diesel engine. The compact SUV segment boasts very few cars with diesel engines, one of which is the Kia Seltos. The Kia Seltos boasts three different powertrains, including a 1.5L four-cylinder U2 CRDi engine producing 114 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. In addition, the Creta boasts a 1.5L naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine producing 113 bhp and 143.8 Nm of torque, and a 1.5L four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 157.57 bhp and 253 Nm of torque. The starting ex-showroom price of Kia Seltos is 10.99 lakh

4 Jeep Compass
Jeep Compass
Engine
1,956 cc
Mileage
16.2-17.1 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic
View Offers View More Details

The Jeep Compass is a seriously underrated option in the SUV market. The Compass is powered by a 2.0L turbocharged Multijet diesel engine producing approximately 168 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual or a nine-speed torque converter automatic transmission. It also packs a four-wheel drive system, allowing the SUV to go off-road, similar to the old Duster. Moreover, it has a list of modern features, which was often the bone of contention among potential old Duster customers. The Jeep Compass has a starting ex-showroom price of 17.99 lakh.

5 Renault Duster
Renault Duster
Engine
999 cc
Mileage
13-15 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic
View Offers View More Details

The new Renault Duster is definitely an upgrade from the old one. The driving dynamics are right up there with the Skoda Kushaq, while providing more features and a better style quotient than its Czech counterpart. Renault has discontinued the diesel engine, currently offering two petrol engines: a 1.0L turbocharged engine producing 98 bhp and 166 Nm of torque, and a 1.3L turbocharged petrol engine producing 160 bhp and 280 Nm of torque, with the latter being the most powerful engine in the segment. The new Renault Duster boasts a starting ex-showroom price of 10.49 lakh, making it one of the most affordable SUVs in the segment.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 15 Jun 2026, 12:17 pm IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.