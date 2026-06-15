5 SUVs I would buy if I was upgrading from the old Renault Duster

The old Renault Duster was considered one of the best compact SUVs to be sold in India before the compact SUV market even gathered momentum. The old Duster was one of the few cars which boasted an all-wheel drive system as a variant. The old Renault Duster was discontinued in 2022, owing to falling sales numbers, which were mainly attributed to an old design and the SUV being thin on features. However, if someone happens to own one and is looking to upgrade, here are 5 SUVs to buy if upgrading from the old Renault Duster:

1 Skoda Kushaq Engine 999 cc Mileage 18.72-19.66 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Skoda Kushaq is arguably one of the best, affordable compact SUVs when it comes to driving dynamics in the country. Powered by a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged TSI engine and a 1.5L four-cylinder turbocharged TSI engine, it produces 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, and 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, respectively. Additionally, the Skoda Kushaq is offered with a six-speed manual and an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission with the 1.0L TSI and a seven-speed dual-clutch DSG transmission with the 1.5L TSI. The starting ex-showroom price of the SUV starts from ₹10.69 lakh.

2 Volkswagen Taigun Engine 999 cc Mileage 19.98 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Volkswagen Taigun is a sibling of the Skoda Kushaq, built on the same platform but aesthetically different. It is powered by the same two engine options, including a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged TSI engine producing 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual or an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission, and a 1.5L four-cylinder turbocharged TSI engine producing 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch DSG transmission. While it performs similarly to the Kushaq, it looks edgier than its Skoda counterpart. The starting ex-showroom price of the Volkswagen Taigun is ₹10.99 lakh.

3 Kia Seltos Engine 1,482 cc Mileage 17.9-20.7 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The old Renault Duster was available with a diesel engine. The compact SUV segment boasts very few cars with diesel engines, one of which is the Kia Seltos. The Kia Seltos boasts three different powertrains, including a 1.5L four-cylinder U2 CRDi engine producing 114 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. In addition, the Creta boasts a 1.5L naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine producing 113 bhp and 143.8 Nm of torque, and a 1.5L four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 157.57 bhp and 253 Nm of torque. The starting ex-showroom price of Kia Seltos is ₹10.99 lakh

4 Jeep Compass Engine 1,956 cc Mileage 16.2-17.1 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Jeep Compass is a seriously underrated option in the SUV market. The Compass is powered by a 2.0L turbocharged Multijet diesel engine producing approximately 168 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual or a nine-speed torque converter automatic transmission. It also packs a four-wheel drive system, allowing the SUV to go off-road, similar to the old Duster. Moreover, it has a list of modern features, which was often the bone of contention among potential old Duster customers. The Jeep Compass has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹17.99 lakh.

5 Renault Duster Engine 999 cc Mileage 13-15 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The new Renault Duster is definitely an upgrade from the old one. The driving dynamics are right up there with the Skoda Kushaq, while providing more features and a better style quotient than its Czech counterpart. Renault has discontinued the diesel engine, currently offering two petrol engines: a 1.0L turbocharged engine producing 98 bhp and 166 Nm of torque, and a 1.3L turbocharged petrol engine producing 160 bhp and 280 Nm of torque, with the latter being the most powerful engine in the segment. The new Renault Duster boasts a starting ex-showroom price of ₹10.49 lakh, making it one of the most affordable SUVs in the segment.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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