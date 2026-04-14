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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Launched At 10.99 Lakh, Assured Buyback Program Introduced

Volkswagen Taigun facelift launched at 10.99 lakh, assured buyback program introduced

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 14 Apr 2026, 15:54 pm
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  • Volkswagen's updated Taigun features refreshed styling, improved interior materials, and enhanced technology, including a digital cockpit and a panoramic sunroof. With a focus on safety, it includes six airbags and maintains a 5-star GNCAP rating, starting at 10.99 lakh in India.

Volkswagen taigun
The Volkswagen Taigun facelift continues to be powered by the same engine options.
Volkswagen taigun
The Volkswagen Taigun facelift continues to be powered by the same engine options.
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Volkswagen India has introduced the updated Taigun in the Indian market, with prices starting at 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The refreshed SUV brings up to 40 updates across design, features, technology and performance, while also introducing a segment-leading assured buyback program aimed at enhancing ownership confidence.

At the heart of this update is a stronger focus on value and convenience. The new Taigun is now offered with nine colour options and, notably, a new 8-speed automatic transmission paired with the 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine. This addition is expected to improve both drivability and efficiency, especially for urban usage.

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Assured buyback program

A key highlight of the launch is Volkswagen’s 75 per cent assured buyback scheme, which is industry-leading. Applicable for up to three years or 30,000 km, the program guarantees a residual value of 75% of the ex-showroom price. It also includes added benefits such as exchange bonuses and easier upgrade options, making ownership more predictable and financially secure. The offer is valid on bookings made until May 31, 2026.

Variants and pricing

The Taigun continues with a wide variant lineup, catering to different budgets and feature requirements. Prices range from 10.99 lakh for the Comfortline MT to 19.29 lakh for the GT Plus Sport DSG variant.

VariantTransmissionPrice (Rs)
ComfortlineMT10,99,900
HighlineMT12,69,900
HighlineAT (8-speed)13,79,900
Highline PlusMT14,29,900
Highline PlusAT (8-speed)15,44,900
GT LineMT14,59,900
GT LineAT (8-speed)15,74,900
ToplineMT15,99,900
ToplineAT (8-speed)17,17,500
GT Plus ChromeDSG18,99,900
GT Plus SportDSG19,29,900

The lineup includes:

Comfortline

Highline and Highline Plus

GT Line

Topline

GT Plus Chrome and GT Plus Sport

Higher variants continue to dominate demand, contributing to nearly 60 per cent of total sales, according to Volkswagen.

Volkswagen Taigun facelift
The Volkswagen Taigun facelift gets updated styling, new features and a revised variant lineup with clearer positioning.
Volkswagen Taigun facelift
The Volkswagen Taigun facelift gets updated styling, new features and a revised variant lineup with clearer positioning.

What’s new?

Design

The Taigun gets refreshed styling aligned with Volkswagen’s global design language. Updates include a new front grille with an integrated light band, illuminated front and rear logos, sharper body lines and new alloy wheel designs.

Interior

Inside, the SUV features improved materials, a cleaner dashboard layout and a more premium finish. Key additions include a panoramic sunroof, digital cockpit and enhanced upholstery quality.

Safety

Safety remains a strong focus, with six airbags now standard across all variants. The Taigun also retains its 5-star GNCAP rating and comes equipped with over 40 safety features including ESC, multi-collision braking and front and rear parking sensors.

Technology

The SUV gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital cockpit, voice assistant support and 15 integrated apps. Additional features include wireless smartphone connectivity, climatronic AC and connected car tech.

Performance

Volkswagen continues with its TSI engine lineup. The 1.5-litre TSI produces up to 150 PS and benefits from Active Cylinder Technology for improved efficiency, while the new 8-speed automatic on the 1.0-litre TSI enhances smoothness and usability.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 14 Apr 2026, 14:38 pm IST

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