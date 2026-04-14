Volkswagen Taigun facelift launched at 10.99 lakh, assured buyback program introduced

Volkswagen India has introduced the updated Taigun in the Indian market, with prices starting at ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The refreshed SUV brings up to 40 updates across design, features, technology and performance, while also introducing a segment-leading assured buyback program aimed at enhancing ownership confidence.

At the heart of this update is a stronger focus on value and convenience. The new Taigun is now offered with nine colour options and, notably, a new 8-speed automatic transmission paired with the 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine. This addition is expected to improve both drivability and efficiency, especially for urban usage.

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Assured buyback program

A key highlight of the launch is Volkswagen’s 75 per cent assured buyback scheme, which is industry-leading. Applicable for up to three years or 30,000 km, the program guarantees a residual value of 75% of the ex-showroom price. It also includes added benefits such as exchange bonuses and easier upgrade options, making ownership more predictable and financially secure. The offer is valid on bookings made until May 31, 2026.

Variants and pricing

The Taigun continues with a wide variant lineup, catering to different budgets and feature requirements. Prices range from ₹10.99 lakh for the Comfortline MT to ₹19.29 lakh for the GT Plus Sport DSG variant.

Variant Transmission Price (Rs) Comfortline MT 10,99,900 Highline MT 12,69,900 Highline AT (8-speed) 13,79,900 Highline Plus MT 14,29,900 Highline Plus AT (8-speed) 15,44,900 GT Line MT 14,59,900 GT Line AT (8-speed) 15,74,900 Topline MT 15,99,900 Topline AT (8-speed) 17,17,500 GT Plus Chrome DSG 18,99,900 GT Plus Sport DSG 19,29,900

The lineup includes:

Comfortline

Highline and Highline Plus

GT Line

Topline

GT Plus Chrome and GT Plus Sport

Higher variants continue to dominate demand, contributing to nearly 60 per cent of total sales, according to Volkswagen.

The Volkswagen Taigun facelift gets updated styling, new features and a revised variant lineup with clearer positioning.

What’s new?

Design

The Taigun gets refreshed styling aligned with Volkswagen’s global design language. Updates include a new front grille with an integrated light band, illuminated front and rear logos, sharper body lines and new alloy wheel designs.

Interior

Inside, the SUV features improved materials, a cleaner dashboard layout and a more premium finish. Key additions include a panoramic sunroof, digital cockpit and enhanced upholstery quality.

Safety

Safety remains a strong focus, with six airbags now standard across all variants. The Taigun also retains its 5-star GNCAP rating and comes equipped with over 40 safety features including ESC, multi-collision braking and front and rear parking sensors.

Technology

The SUV gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital cockpit, voice assistant support and 15 integrated apps. Additional features include wireless smartphone connectivity, climatronic AC and connected car tech.

Performance

Volkswagen continues with its TSI engine lineup. The 1.5-litre TSI produces up to 150 PS and benefits from Active Cylinder Technology for improved efficiency, while the new 8-speed automatic on the 1.0-litre TSI enhances smoothness and usability.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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