5 SUVs I would buy in base variant because they are shockingly well-equipped

With the growing popularity of SUVs, the category has become an ambition for a lot of customers in India. While some aim for the fully-loaded top model, some want to personalise according to their taste. Base models are not bare bones any more, since automakers have started providing features like sunroofs and infotainment systems, among others. Here are 5 SUVs I would buy in the base variant because they are shockingly well-equipped:

1 Skoda Kushaq Engine 999 cc Mileage 18.72-19.66 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Classic+ variant of the Skoda Kushaq is one of the most well-equipped base variant models in the automotive market. The base model of the Skoda Kushaq gets a 1.0L TSI turbocharged petrol engine producing 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission. In addition, the SUV gets features including touch-based automatic climate control, a single pane sunroof, alloy wheels, a rear wiper and defogger, six airbags, an 8-inch digital infotainment system and automatic rain-sensing wipers, among others. The base variant of the Skoda Kushaq has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹10.69 lakh.

2 Hyundai Venue Engine 998 cc Mileage 18.5-20.99 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Hyundai Venue boasts a very well-equipped base variant, the HX 2. The base variant of the Hyundai Venue is powered by a 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 81.8 bhp and 114.7 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission. The feature list includes dual integrated displays, a 10.24-inch digital infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, front and rear speakers, a multi-function steering wheel, all-four power windows, and rear AC vents, among others. The base variant of the Hyundai Venue has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹7.99 lakh.

3 Renault Duster Engine 999 cc Mileage 13-15 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Renault Duster also makes the list, boasting one of the best well-equipped SUVs currently available in India. The base Authentic Renault Duster variant is powered by a 1.0L TCe 100 turbocharged petrol engine producing 98 bhp and 166 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission. The base variant of the Renault Duster is equipped with features, including an LED light package, 17-inch steel wheels, a seven-inch TFT driver display and all four power windows, among others. The Renault Duster has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹10.49 lakh.

4 Kia Seltos Engine 1,482 cc Mileage 17.9-20.7 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Kia Seltos has one of the best well-equipped base variants in the compact SUV space. The base HTE variant of the Kia Seltos is powered by a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 113.1 bhp and 144 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission. The features the HTE variant of the Kia Seltos gets include 16-icnh wheels, integrated rear spoiler, 12-inch LCD cluster along with a 4.2-inch MID, a 10.24-inch digital infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs) and all four power windows, among others. The Kia Seltos has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹10.99 lakh.

5 Volkswagen Taigun Engine 999 cc Mileage 19.98 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The sister sibling of the Skoda Kushaq, the Volkswagen Taigun offers one of the most well-equipped base models, Comfortline, in India. The base model of the Volkswagen Taigun is powered by a 1.0L TSI three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission. Additionally, the SUV gets features including LED light package, alloy wheels, automatic climate control, front armrest, six airbags, automatic rain-sensing wipers, 8-inch digital infotainment system and a single-pane sunroof, among others. The base variant of the Volkswagen Taigun has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹10.99 lakh.

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