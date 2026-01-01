|Engine
|999 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Taigun Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual, equipped with a 1.0L TSI and Manual, is listed at ₹12.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Taigun offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Taigun Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual is available in 5 colour options: Black, Green, Red, Silver, White.
The Taigun Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual is powered by a 999 cc engine mated to a Manual. This unit makes 114bhp@5000-5500rpm and 178Nm@1850-4000rpm of torque.
In the Taigun's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 19.19 Lakhs or the Renault Duster priced between ₹10.49 Lakhs - 18.71 Lakhs.
The Taigun Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual has Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Rear Defogger, Headlight Height Adjuster, Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors, Heater, 12V Power Outlets, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Gear Indicator.