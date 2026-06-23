5 cars I would buy if I were upgrading from the Volkswagen Polo
- Five cars that can serve as ideal Volkswagen Polo upgrades by combining performance, practicality, modern features and engaging driving characteristics.
The Volkswagen Polo may have left the Indian market, but it still enjoys a loyal following. For many owners, it was not just another hatchback. The solid build quality, planted high-speed manners and punchy turbo-petrol versions gave it a personality that only a few cars in its price range could match.
For anyone moving on from a Polo today, the replacement is expected to do more than just offer extra space. Buyers expect some of that driver-focused character while adding modern technology, comfort and practicality.
Here are five cars that make clear sense as an upgrade from the Volkswagen Polo:
Volkswagen Virtus Sport
Starting price: ₹14.34 lakh (ex-showroom)
Engine: 1.0-litre TSI/1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI turbo-petrol
Power: 114/148 bhp
Torque: 178/250 Nm
Transmission: 6-speed manual / 6-speed automatic / 7-speed DSG
If the idea is to stay within the Volkswagen family, the Virtus GT is probably the closest spiritual successor to the Polo GT TSI.
The larger sedan body adds practicality, but the bigger attraction remains the 1.5-litre turbo engine. Strong performance combined with stable highway behaviour gives it the same mature and confidence-inspiring feel that made the Polo popular.
Honda City
Starting price: ₹12 lakh (ex-showroom)
Engine: 1.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol
Power: 119 bhp
Torque: 145 Nm
Transmission: 6-speed manual / CVT
For many Volkswagen Polo owners, the next upgrade is not necessarily another hatchback. As priorities change, extra cabin room, comfort and practicality often become more important, and the Honda City continues to be one of the strongest options in this space.
The City has built its reputation around refinement and everyday usability. Its naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine delivers smooth power delivery rather than outright turbocharged punch, while the spacious cabin and comfortable ride make it well suited for daily commuting and long-distance travel.
It may not replicate the compact, playful character of the Polo, but it offers a more mature ownership experience while retaining an enthusiast-friendly feel behind the wheel.
Skoda Kylaq
Starting price: ₹7.59 lakh (ex-showroom)
Engine: 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol
Power: 114 bhp
Torque: 178 Nm
Transmission: 6-speed manual / 6-speed torque-converter automatic
The Kylaq may be a compact SUV, but underneath it shares its mechanical foundations with other Skoda-Volkswagen products. That means familiar driving characteristics and a strong turbo-petrol engine.
For Polo owners wanting more ground clearance and practicality without completely giving up driving enjoyment, the Kylaq could feel familiar from behind the wheel.
Volkswagen Taigun GT
Starting price: ₹14.59 lakh (ex-showroom range starts)
Engine: 1.0-litre TSI/1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI turbo-petrol
Power: 114/148 bhp
Torque: 178/250 Nm
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual / 8-Speed Automatic / 7-Speed DSG
The Taigun makes a stronger fit for this list because it retains much of the Volkswagen driving character that many Polo owners appreciate. The compact dimensions, stable high-speed behaviour and turbo-petrol performance make it feel like a natural progression rather than a complete change in direction.
The GT variants continue to focus on driving engagement while also bringing SUV practicality and a more modern feature set.
Skoda Slavia 1.5 TSI
Starting price: ₹18.04 lakh (ex-showroom)
Engine: 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI turbo-petrol
Power: 148 bhp
Torque: 250 Nm
Transmission: 6-speed manual / 7-speed DSG
The Slavia shares much of its hardware with the Virtus but has its own character. It delivers a balanced mix of performance, comfort and everyday usability.
For a Polo owner who has moved into a stage where rear-seat space and practicality matter more but still wants a car that feels engaging to drive, the Slavia in its 1.5 guise makes a strong case.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.
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