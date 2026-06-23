5 cars I would buy if I were upgrading from the Volkswagen Polo

The Volkswagen Polo may have left the Indian market, but it still enjoys a loyal following. For many owners, it was not just another hatchback. The solid build quality, planted high-speed manners and punchy turbo-petrol versions gave it a personality that only a few cars in its price range could match.

For anyone moving on from a Polo today, the replacement is expected to do more than just offer extra space. Buyers expect some of that driver-focused character while adding modern technology, comfort and practicality.

Here are five cars that make clear sense as an upgrade from the Volkswagen Polo: