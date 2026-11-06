Volkswagen Taigun facelift gets a price hike of up to ₹30,000
Volkswagen has increased Taigun facelift prices by up to ₹30,000. The SUV retains its existing 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine options without mechanical changes
German automaker Volkswagen has recently revised the prices of the facelifted Taigun, shortly after releasing the first teaser of the facelifted Virtus, marking the first price hike for the compact SUV following its mid-life update, with select variants becoming more expensive by up to ₹30,000.
Volkswagen Taigun facelift: Variant-wise Price Hike
The Highline 1.0 MT and Highline 1.0 AT variants of the Volkswagen Taigun facelift have received the steepest revision of ₹30,000 each. The Highline 1.0 MT now boasts a price tag of ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom), compared to the previous ₹12.69 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the Highline 1.0 AT boasts a price tag of ₹14.09 lakh (ex-showroom), compared to the previous 13.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
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In addition, the Topline 1.0L MT as well as the AT variant have received a price hike of ₹22,000 and ₹20,400, respectively. The former now boasts a price tag of ₹16.21 lakh (ex-showroom), compared to the previous ₹15.99 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the latter boasts a price tag of ₹17.37 lakh (ex-showroom), compared to the previous ₹17.17 lakh (ex-showroom).
The automaker has hiked the prices of the 1.5L variants as well, with both the range-topping GT Plus Chrome DSG variant and the GT Plus Sport 1.5 DSG variant witnessing a hike in price by ₹17,000. The former boasts a price tag of ₹19.16 lakh (ex-showroom), compared to the previous ₹18.99 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the latter boasts a price tag of ₹19.46 lakh (ex-showroom), compared to the previous ₹19.29 lakh (ex-showroom). All other variants apart from the base Comfortline 1.0 MT variant have received a uniform price hike of ₹12,000. The base variant continues at its previous price of ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Volkswagen Taigun facelift: Engine Specs
There are no mechanical changes made in the Volkswagen Taigun facelift, with the compact SUV employing a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged TSI engine producing 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual or an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission, and a 1.5L four-cylinder turbocharged TSI engine producing 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch DSG automatic transmission.
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