Volkswagen Taigun facelift gets a price hike of up to ₹30,000

German automaker Volkswagen has recently revised the prices of the facelifted Taigun, shortly after releasing the first teaser of the facelifted Virtus , marking the first price hike for the compact SUV following its mid-life update, with select variants becoming more expensive by up to ₹30,000.

Volkswagen has increased Taigun facelift prices by up to ₹ 30,000. The SUV retains its existing 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine options without mechanical changes

Volkswagen Taigun facelift : Variant-wise Price Hike

The Highline 1.0 MT and Highline 1.0 AT variants of the Volkswagen Taigun facelift have received the steepest revision of ₹30,000 each. The Highline 1.0 MT now boasts a price tag of ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom), compared to the previous ₹12.69 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the Highline 1.0 AT boasts a price tag of ₹14.09 lakh (ex-showroom), compared to the previous 13.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

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In addition, the Topline 1.0L MT as well as the AT variant have received a price hike of ₹22,000 and ₹20,400, respectively. The former now boasts a price tag of ₹16.21 lakh (ex-showroom), compared to the previous ₹15.99 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the latter boasts a price tag of ₹17.37 lakh (ex-showroom), compared to the previous ₹17.17 lakh (ex-showroom).

The automaker has hiked the prices of the 1.5L variants as well, with both the range-topping GT Plus Chrome DSG variant and the GT Plus Sport 1.5 DSG variant witnessing a hike in price by ₹17,000. The former boasts a price tag of ₹19.16 lakh (ex-showroom), compared to the previous ₹18.99 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the latter boasts a price tag of ₹19.46 lakh (ex-showroom), compared to the previous ₹19.29 lakh (ex-showroom). All other variants apart from the base Comfortline 1.0 MT variant have received a uniform price hike of ₹12,000. The base variant continues at its previous price of ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Volkswagen Taigun facelift: Engine Specs

There are no mechanical changes made in the Volkswagen Taigun facelift, with the compact SUV employing a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged TSI engine producing 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual or an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission, and a 1.5L four-cylinder turbocharged TSI engine producing 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch DSG automatic transmission.

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