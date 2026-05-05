5 compact SUVs I would choose if I am upgrading from a Hyundai i20

The Hyundai i20 continues to be one of the most well-rounded premium hatchbacks on sale, offering a good mix of features, refinement, and everyday usability. However, buyers looking for more cabin space, stronger road presence, higher ground clearance, and a broader feature set may consider a compact SUV for their next upgrade. If I were moving on from a Hyundai i20 today, these are five compact SUVs I would genuinely shortlist:

1 Volkswagen Taigun Engine 999 cc Mileage 19.98 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details For buyers seeking to retain the fun-to-drive nature of a hatchback such as the Hyundai i20, while still getting the practicality and road presence of an SUV, the Volkswagen Taigun is the clear option. It comes with two turbo-petrol engine options, including the 1.5-litre TSI that produces 147 bhp and 250 Nm, paired with a seven-speed DSG gearbox. The smaller 1.0-litre TSI is no slouch with 114 bhp and 178 Nm, and it feels responsive and refined for daily use. Inside, the Taigun gets a premium cabin with ventilated seats, wireless charging, connected car tech, a 10.1-inch infotainment system, and a 10.25-inch digital cockpit. Safety is another strong point, with a five-star crash rating, six airbags as standard, ESC, TPMS, and hill hold assist.

2 Hyundai Creta Engine 1,482 cc Mileage 17.4-21.8 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Hyundai Creta feels like the natural progression for existing Hyundai buyers because it carries forward the familiar feature-rich experience while significantly improving on space and comfort. It offers three engine choices, including naturally aspirated petrol, turbo-petrol, and diesel options, catering to a broad range of buyers. The Creta also gets premium features such as ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof, Bose sound system, powered driver seat, and a 360-degree camera. Hyundai has further loaded it with Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ESP, and connected car features, making it one of the most comprehensive compact SUVs currently on sale.

3 Honda Elevate Engine 1,498 cc Mileage 15.31-16.92 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Honda Elevate is a strong pick with its refinement, comfort and ease of use over flashy gimmicks. Powered by Honda’s familiar 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 119 bhp and 145 Nm, the Elevate delivers refined and predictable performance with both manual and CVT options. The cabin feels airy and spacious, while features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen, wireless smartphone connectivity, automatic climate control, connected tech, and a sunroof ensure it does not feel barebones. It also gets a 458-litre boot and a comprehensive ADAS package alongside six airbags and stability control.

4 Renault Duster Engine 999 cc Mileage 13-15 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Buyers seeking a more rugged and substantial set up from the i20 can consider the new Renault Duster. The new-generation model builds heavily on the original Duster’s strengths while adding a much more premium and feature-loaded cabin. Buyers get multiple engine options, including turbo-petrol and strong hybrid powertrains, while the interior now includes features such as ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, and a dual-screen dashboard setup. Compared to a hatchback, the Duster offers a much more commanding driving position and significantly better rough-road capability without compromising on comfort.

5 Tata Sierra Engine 1,497 cc Mileage 29.9 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Tata Sierra takes a far more tech-heavy approach and would appeal to buyers looking for a substantial jump in size, features, and overall road presence. Tata offers the Sierra with naturally aspirated petrol, turbo-petrol, and diesel engines, ensuring there’s enough variety for different use cases. The cabin packs in a large infotainment system, digital cockpit, OTA functionality, 5G connectivity, reclining rear seats, and fast-charging USB-C ports, while the power tailgate is offered from the base variant itself. Safety is also a major focus, with six airbags and Level-2 ADAS available on higher trims, making the Sierra feel considerably more premium and modern than a hatchback such as the i20.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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