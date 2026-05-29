Volkswagen launches made-in-India Taigun and Virtus in Sri Lanka

Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) has officially launched the Volkswagen brand in Sri Lanka through a partnership with Continental Cars and Commercials Ltd. The move marks Volkswagen’s entry into the Sri Lankan passenger vehicle market and forms part of SAVWIPL’s broader regional expansion strategy.

Volkswagen has commenced operations in Sri Lanka with the introduction of two India-made models, the Volkswagen Taigun SUV and the Volkswagen Virtus sedan. Both vehicles are manufactured at SAVWIPL’s Chakan plant in Pune and are already exported to several international markets.

Volkswagen has opened a new 3S dealership facility near Colombo, Sri Lanka. Spread across nearly one acre, the facility includes 20 service bays and will offer integrated sales, service, and spare parts operations under one roof.

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As part of the market entry, SAVWIPL and Continental Cars and Commercials Ltd have also inaugurated a new 3S dealership facility in Sri Jayewardenepura Kotte near Colombo. Spread across nearly one acre with a built-up area of 18,713 sq. ft., the facility includes over 20 service bays and will offer integrated sales, service, and spare parts operations under one roof.

The company stated that the Sri Lankan market is witnessing renewed interest in premium mobility products as the local automotive sector stabilises. SAVWIPL added that the expansion aligns with its long-term plans to strengthen India’s role as a manufacturing and export hub for the Volkswagen Group across the South Asian region.

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