5 SUVs I would honestly buy to keep me comfortable on 1000 km road trips

Having a comfortable ride depends on multiple aspects of a car, including suspension, convenience features and seat cushioning, among others. With SUVs becoming the most popular choice of cars for most Indians, automakers have shifted their focus towards this segment, making it a value-for-money offering for Indian families. Here are 5 SUVs I would honestly buy to keep me comfortable on a 1,000 km road trip:

1 Skoda Kylaq Engine 998 cc Mileage 19.05-19.68 kmpl Transmission Manual View Offers View More Details The sub-4m SUV from the house of Skoda, the Kylaq, is one of the best SUVs when it comes to comfort. A 1.0L TSI three-cylinder powers the Skoda Kylaq turbocharged petrol engine, producing 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The Skoda Kushaq has been tuned for Indian conditions, readily tackling harsh off-road sections and deep potholes with relative ease. The convenience features include ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, sunroof, rear AC vents, cooled glovebox and a 10-inch infotainment system, among others. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹7.59 lakh.

2 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Engine 1,462 cc Mileage 20.58 - 27.97 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is not only known for its reliability but also for its comfort. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is powered by two different engine options: a K15C four-cylinder petrol engine producing 101 bhp and 139 Nm of torque, and a petrol-smart hybrid engine producing 114 bhp and 122 Nm of torque. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara boasts convenience features, including ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, rear door sunshade, tyre pressure monitoring system, a 360-degree camera, and a 9-inch digital infotainment system, among others. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹10.76 lakh.

3 Jeep Compass Engine 1,956 cc Mileage 16.2-17.1 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Jeep Compass is a great choice for a 1,000 km road trip. The SUV from Jeep is powered by a 2.0L Multijet II turbocharged diesel engine producing 167 bhp and 350 Nm of torque, paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. The feature suite is extremely well-suited for the Indian market, including front ventilated seats, automatic climate control, a 10.1-inch digital infotainment system, a 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof, and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, among others. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹17.99 lakh.

4 Hyundai Creta Engine 1,482 cc Mileage 17.4-21.8 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Hyundai Creta is one of the best-selling SUVs in India. The Hyundai Creta is powered by three different engine options: a 1.5L naturally aspirated engine, a 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5L turbocharged diesel engine producing 113.18 bhp and 143.8 Nm of torque, 158 bhp and 253 Nm of torque, and 114 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, respectively. The Hyundai Creta’s feature list includes a 10.25-inch infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, a cooled glovebox, a 360-degree camera, and Level 2 ADAS, among others. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹10.79 lakh.

5 Toyota Fortuner Engine 2,694 cc Mileage 10.3 - 14.6 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Fortuner is a statement in itself as the SUV has been one of the most popular SUVs in the country for well over a decade. The Toyota Fortuner is powered by two different engine options: a 2.7L turbocharged petrol engine producing approximately 164 bhp and 245 Nm of torque, and the more popular 2.8L turbocharged diesel engine producing approximately 201 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. The Toyota Fortuner boasts 4x2 and 4x4 options, allowing owners to explore uncharted locations. The feature suite of the Toyota Fortuner includes a 12.3-inch digital infotainment system, a 360-degree camera, ventilated seats, a powered tailgate, and dual-zone automatic climate control, among others. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹34.16 lakh.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: