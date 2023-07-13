Skoda Kushaq Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Skoda Kushaq comes in seven petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Kushaq measures 4,225 mm in length, 1,760 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,651 mm. The ground clearance of Kushaq is 188. A five-seat model, Skoda Kushaq sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Skoda Kushaq price starts at ₹ 10.5 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 17.6 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Skoda Kushaq comes in 7 variants. Skoda Kushaq top variant price is ₹ 17.6 Lakhs.
₹10.5 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹12.8 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹14.2 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹14.6 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹15.8 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹16.2 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹17.6 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
