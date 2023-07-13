HT Auto
Skoda Kushaq Specifications

Skoda Kushaq is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 10,49,999 in India. It is available in 7 variants, 999.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic .
10.5 - 17.6 Lakhs*

*Ex-showroom price
Delhi


Skoda Kushaq Specs

Skoda Kushaq comes in seven petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Kushaq measures 4,225 mm in length, 1,760 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,651 mm. The ...Read More

Skoda Kushaq Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Style 1.5L TSI DSG
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
1.5 TSI Petrol with Active Cylinder Technology
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
148 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
205 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Twist Beam Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson Suspension with Lower Triangular Links and Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
205 / 55 R17
Ground Clearance
188
Length
4225
Wheelbase
2651
Height
1612
Width
1760
Bootspace
385
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
50
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Warranty (Years)
4
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Cornering Headlights
Passive
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Differential Lock
Electronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black and Grey
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Partial
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Skoda Kushaq Variants & Price List

Skoda Kushaq price starts at ₹ 10.5 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 17.6 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Skoda Kushaq comes in 7 variants. Skoda Kushaq top variant price is ₹ 17.6 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Active 1.0 TSI MT
10.5 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual


Ambition 1.0L TSI MT
12.8 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual


Ambition 1.0L TSI AT
14.2 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic


Style 1.0L TSI MT
14.6 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual


Style 1.0L TSI AT
15.8 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic


Style 1.5L TSI MT
16.2 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual


Style 1.5L TSI DSG
17.6 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic



*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

