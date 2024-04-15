Saved Articles

Skoda Kushaq Style 1.0L TSI AT

18.10 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Skoda Kushaq Key Specs
Engine999 cc
Mileage15.78 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
Kushaq Style 1.0L TSI AT Latest Updates

Kushaq is a 5 seater SUV which has 7 variants. The price of Kushaq Style 1.0L TSI AT in Delhi is Rs. 18.10 Lakhs.

  • Engine Type: 1.0 TSI Petrol
  • Max Torque: 178 Nm @ 1750 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 50
  • BootSpace: 385
    Mileage of Style 1.0L TSI AT is 15.78 kmpl.

    Skoda Kushaq Style 1.0L TSI AT Price

    Style 1.0L TSI AT
    ₹18.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    15,79,999
    RTO
    1,65,930
    Insurance
    64,014
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    18,10,443
    EMI@38,913/mo
    Skoda Kushaq Style 1.0L TSI AT Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.0 TSI Petrol
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Driving Range
    789
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    178 Nm @ 1750 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    15.78
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    114 bhp @ 5000 rpm
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.3
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    205 / 55 R17
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Twist Beam Axle
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Suspension with Lower Triangular Links and Stabiliser Bar
    Rear Tyres
    205 / 55 R17
    Ground Clearance
    188
    Length
    4225
    Wheelbase
    2651
    Kerb Weight
    1265
    Height
    1612
    Width
    1760
    Bootspace
    385
    No of Seating Rows
    2
    Seating Capacity
    5
    Doors
    5
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    50
    Steering Adjustment
    Manual Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal & Driver
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    2 Way
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Electrically Adjustable
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Warranty (Years)
    4
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Cornering Headlights
    Passive
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    Halogen
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    CD Player
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6+
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    Electronic
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    No
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Black and Grey
    Ventilated Seats
    Front only
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Partial
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Cooled
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Skoda Kushaq Style 1.0L TSI AT EMI
    EMI35,022 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    16,29,398
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    16,29,398
    Interest Amount
    4,71,929
    Payable Amount
    21,01,327

    Skoda Kushaq other Variants

    Active 1.0 TSI MT
    ₹12.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    10,49,999
    RTO
    1,12,930
    Insurance
    45,435
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    12,08,864
    EMI@25,983/mo
    Ambition 1.0L TSI MT
    ₹14.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ambition 1.0L TSI AT
    ₹16.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Style 1.0L TSI MT
    ₹16.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Style 1.5L TSI MT
    ₹18.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Style 1.5L TSI DSG
    ₹20.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
