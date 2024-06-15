Kushaq is a 5 seater SUV which has 21 variants. The price of Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.0L TSI MT in Delhi is Rs. 19.88 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission Kushaq is a 5 seater SUV which has 21 variants. The price of Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.0L TSI MT in Delhi is Rs. 19.88 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Monte Carlo 1.0L TSI MT is 50 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Cruise Control, Heater and specs like: Engine Type: 1.0 TSI Max Torque: 178 Nm @ 1750-4500 rpm Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 50 litres BootSpace: 385 litres Mileage of Monte Carlo 1.0L TSI MT is 19.2 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less