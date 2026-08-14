In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus and Skoda Kushaq, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Price starts at Rs. 11.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for P4, Skoda Kushaq Price starts at Rs. 10.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Classic Plus 1.0 TSI MT. Bolero Neo Plus: 2184 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Kushaq: 999 cc engine, 18.72 to 19.66 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo Plus vs Kushaq Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bolero neo plus
|Kushaq
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Skoda
|Price
|₹ 11.41 Lakhs
|₹ 10.69 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14 kmpl
|18.72 to 19.66 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2184 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3