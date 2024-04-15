Kushaq is a 5 seater SUV which has 7 variants. The price of Kushaq Ambition 1.0L TSI AT in Delhi is Rs. 16.29 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Kushaq is a 5 seater SUV which has 7 variants. The price of Kushaq Ambition 1.0L TSI AT in Delhi is Rs. 16.29 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Ambition 1.0L TSI AT is 50 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Cruise Control and specs like: Engine Type: 1.0 TSI Petrol Max Torque: 178 Nm @ 1750 rpm Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 50 BootSpace: 385 Mileage of Ambition 1.0L TSI AT is 15.78 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less