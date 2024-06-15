Kushaq is a 5 seater SUV which has 21 variants. The price of Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.5L TSI MT in Delhi is Rs. 22.01 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission Kushaq is a 5 seater SUV which has 21 variants. The price of Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.5L TSI MT in Delhi is Rs. 22.01 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Monte Carlo 1.5L TSI MT is 50 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater and specs like: Engine Type: 1.5 TSI with Active Cylinder Technology Max Torque: 250 Nm @ 1600-3500 rpm Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 50 litres BootSpace: 385 litres Mileage of Monte Carlo 1.5L TSI MT is 17.95 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less