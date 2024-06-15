Kushaq Elegance Edition 1.5L TSI MT Latest Updates
Kushaq is a 5 seater SUV which has 21 variants. The price of Kushaq Elegance Edition 1.5L TSI MT in Delhi is Rs. 21.12 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmissionKushaq is a 5 seater SUV which has 21 variants. The price of Kushaq Elegance Edition 1.5L TSI MT in Delhi is Rs. 21.12 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Elegance Edition 1.5L TSI MT is 50 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Cruise Control and specs like:
Engine Type: 1.5 TSI with Active Cylinder Technology
Max Torque: 250 Nm @ 1600-3500 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 50 litres
BootSpace: 385 litres
Mileage of Elegance Edition 1.5L TSI MT is 18.6 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less