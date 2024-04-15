Kushaq is a 5 seater SUV which has 7 variants. The price of Kushaq Style 1.0L TSI MT in Delhi is Rs. 16.74 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Kushaq is a 5 seater SUV which has 7 variants. The price of Kushaq Style 1.0L TSI MT in Delhi is Rs. 16.74 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Style 1.0L TSI MT is 50 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Cruise Control and specs like: Engine Type: 1.0 TSI Petrol Max Torque: 178 Nm @ 1750 rpm Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 50 BootSpace: 385 Mileage of Style 1.0L TSI MT is 17.88 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less