Kushaq is a 5 seater SUV which has 21 variants. The price of Kushaq Matte Edition 1.5L TSI DSG in Delhi is Rs. 21.96 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Matte Edition 1.5L TSI DSG is 50 litres & Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Cruise Control, Heater and specs like: Engine Type: 1.5 TSI with Active Cylinder Technology Max Torque: 250 Nm @ 1600-3500 rpm Transmission: Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 50 litres BootSpace: 385 litres