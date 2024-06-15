Saved Articles

Skoda Kushaq ONYX Edition 1.0 TSI

4 out of 5
4 out of 5
14.73 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Skoda Kushaq Key Specs
Engine999 cc
Mileage19.76 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
Kushaq ONYX Edition 1.0 TSI Latest Updates

Kushaq is a 5 seater SUV which has 21 variants. The price of Kushaq ONYX Edition 1.0 TSI in Delhi is Rs. 14.73 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of

  • Engine Type: 1.0 TSI
  • Max Torque: 178 Nm @ 1750-4500 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 50 litres
  • BootSpace: 385 litres
    • Mileage of ONYX Edition 1.0 TSI is 19.76 kmpl....Read More

    Skoda Kushaq ONYX Edition 1.0 TSI Price

    ONYX Edition 1.0 TSI
    ₹14.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    12,79,000
    RTO
    1,39,900
    Insurance
    53,844
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    14,73,244
    EMI@31,666/mo
    Skoda Kushaq ONYX Edition 1.0 TSI Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    178 Nm @ 1750-4500 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 6 Gears
    Mileage (ARAI)
    19.76 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    114 bhp @ 5000-5500 rpm
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    1.0 TSI
    Driving Range
    988 Km
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    16.56 seconds
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Engine
    999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.3 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    205 / 60 R16
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Twist Beam Axle
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Suspension with Lower Triangular Links and Stabiliser Bar
    Rear Tyres
    205 / 60 R16
    Length
    4225 mm
    Ground Clearance
    188 mm
    Wheelbase
    2651 mm
    Height
    1612 mm
    Width
    1760 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    385 litres
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    50 litres
    Steering Adjustment
    Manual Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    No
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Parking Assist
    No
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    No
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    No
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    No
    Distance to Empty
    No
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote with Boot Opener
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Internally Adjustable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    No
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Painted
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    One Touch - Up
    No
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    Passive
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    Halogen
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    8
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    150000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    6
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    Touch Screen Size
    7 inch
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    Electronic
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    No
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Global NCAP)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric + Leatherette
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Interior Colours
    Black and Grey
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Folding Rear Seat
    No
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Skoda Kushaq ONYX Edition 1.0 TSI EMI
    EMI28,499 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    13,25,919
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    13,25,919
    Interest Amount
    3,84,031
    Payable Amount
    17,09,950

    Skoda Kushaq other Variants

    Active 1.0 TSI MT
    ₹13.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    11,89,000
    RTO
    1,30,900
    Insurance
    50,689
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    13,71,089
    EMI@29,470/mo
    Ambition 1.0L TSI MT
    ₹16.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ambition 1.0L TSI AT
    ₹17.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Style 1.0L TSI MT (Non-Sunroof)
    ₹18.00 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ambition 1.5L TSI MT
    ₹18.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Matte Edition 1.0L TSI MT
    ₹18.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Style 1.0L TSI MT
    ₹19.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Monte Carlo 1.0L TSI MT
    ₹19.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ambition 1.5L TSI DSG
    ₹20.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Matte Edition 1.0L TSI AT
    ₹20.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Style 1.0L TSI AT
    ₹20.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Matte Edition 1.5L TSI MT
    ₹20.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Elegance Edition 1.5L TSI MT
    ₹21.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Style 1.5L TSI MT
    ₹21.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Monte Carlo 1.0 TSI AT
    ₹21.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Monte Carlo 1.5L TSI MT
    ₹22.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Matte Edition 1.5L TSI DSG
    ₹21.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Elegance Edition 1.5L TSI DSG
    ₹22.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Style 1.5L TSI DSG
    ₹22.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Monte Carlo 1.5L TSI DSG
    ₹23.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
