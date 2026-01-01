The Hector Tomahawk EV Exclusive 69.2 kWh STR, featuring a 69.2 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 517 km, is priced at ₹23.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Hector Tomahawk EV Exclusive 69.2 kWh STR delivers a claimed single-charge range of 517 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Hector Tomahawk EV Exclusive 69.2 kWh STR is available in 6 colour options: Aurora Silver, Celadon Blue, Khaki Green, Khaki Green With Mono Black Roof, Starry Black, Pearl White.
The Hector Tomahawk EV Exclusive 69.2 kWh STR is powered by a 69.2 kWh battery pack that allows for 517 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 35 Minutes. The motor makes 150 kW and 310 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Hector Tomahawk EV Exclusive 69.2 kWh STR include the Mahindra XEV 9S priced between ₹20.65 Lakhs - 30.9 Lakhs and the Kia Carens Clavis EV priced between ₹17.99 Lakhs - 24.99 Lakhs.
The Hector Tomahawk EV Exclusive 69.2 kWh STR has Remote Air Purifier Operation, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Child Safety Lock, Rub - Strips, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Third Row Cup Holders, Follow me home headlamps, Live Traffic Updates On App and Alexa Compatibility.