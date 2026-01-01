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MG Hector Tomahawk EV Essence 69.2 kWh 5 STR

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
24.31 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Hector Tomahawk EV Essence 69.2 kWh 5 STR

Hector Tomahawk EV Essence 69.2 kWh 5 STR Prices

The Hector Tomahawk EV Essence 69.2 kWh 5 STR, featuring a 69.2 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 517 km, is priced at ₹24.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Hector Tomahawk EV Essence 69.2 kWh 5 STR Range

The Hector Tomahawk EV Essence 69.2 kWh 5 STR delivers a claimed single-charge range of 517 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Hector Tomahawk EV Essence 69.2 kWh 5 STR Colours

The Hector Tomahawk EV Essence 69.2 kWh 5 STR is available in 6 colour options: Aurora Silver, Celadon Blue, Khaki Green, Khaki Green With Mono Black Roof, Starry Black, Pearl White.

Hector Tomahawk EV Essence 69.2 kWh 5 STR Battery & Range

The Hector Tomahawk EV Essence 69.2 kWh 5 STR is powered by a 69.2 kWh battery pack that allows for 517 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in ~12.5 hrs (7.4kW AC) / ~35 min (90kW DC). The motor makes 35 Minutes and 310 Nm of torque.

Hector Tomahawk EV Essence 69.2 kWh 5 STR vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Hector Tomahawk EV Essence 69.2 kWh 5 STR include the Mahindra XEV 9S priced between ₹20.65 Lakhs - 30.9 Lakhs and the Kia Carens Clavis EV priced between ₹17.99 Lakhs - 24.99 Lakhs.

Hector Tomahawk EV Essence 69.2 kWh 5 STR Specs & Features

The Hector Tomahawk EV Essence 69.2 kWh 5 STR has Remote Air Purifier Operation, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Child Safety Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Follow me home headlamps, Live Traffic Updates On App, Alexa Compatibility and Smart Drive Information.

MG Hector Tomahawk EV Essence 69.2 kWh 5 STR Price

Hector Tomahawk EV Essence 69.2 kWh 5 STR

₹24.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,99,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,15,806
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,31,306
EMI@52,258/mo
Add to Compare
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MG Hector Tomahawk EV Essence 69.2 kWh 5 STR Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
V2L, V2V & V2H Compatible
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
310 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp (150 kW)
Emission Standard
Zero Emission (EV)
Charging Time
~12.5 hrs (7.4kW AC) / ~35 min (90kW DC)
Battery Type
High Voltage Lithium-Ion (Magic Battery)
Fuel Type
Electric
Engine Type
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
Battery Capacity
69.2 kWh
Electric Motor
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
Driving Range
517 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.2 Seconds
Drivetrain
FWD
Motor Power
35 Minutes
Max Motor Performance
150 kW / 310 Nm
Engine
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
T145/70 R17
Front Tyres
225/55 R18
Wheels
Alloy
Steering Type
Electric Power Steering
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi Link Independent
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
225/55 R18

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4745 mm
Ground Clearance
230 mm
Wheelbase
2810 mm
Height
1770 mm
Width
1850 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 (5S) / 3 (7S)
Bootspace
579L (5S) / 192L (7S)
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5

Mobile Application Features

Remote Air Purifier Operation
Yes
Breakdown Assistance Call Button
Yes (I-Call)
Emergency Call Button
Yes (E-Call)
Home-to-Car Connectivity
Yes (Jio Fiber)
Phone app
i-SMART App
Live Traffic Updates On App
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
Yes
Smart Drive Information
Yes
Auto Crash Alert
Yes
Remote AC: On / Off via App
Yes
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
Yes
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Not Applicable (EV Start/Stop)
Tow Away Alert
Yes
Location Based Services
Yes
Service Reminder Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
Yes
Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes
Send Place Of Interest to Vehicle From App
Yes
Vehicle Tracking Via App
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic Adjustable
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Air Purifier
PM 2.5 Filter
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes (Adaptive Cruise Control)
Drive Modes Names
Eco, Normal, Sports, Custom
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
Yes (360 HD Camera System)
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Yes (Driver & Co-Driver with Illumination)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Auto Dimming IRVM
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Drive Modes Count
4
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes (2nd & 3rd Row)

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes (PRND Drive Mode)
Instrument Cluster
22.3 cm (8.8 inch) Digital MID
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Clock
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes (Low Battery Alert)
Distance to Empty
Yes

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
Power Driver Seat with Memory & Power Co-Driver Seat

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
Yes (Side Body Cladding)
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Not Applicable (EV)
Roof Mounted Antenna
Glass Antenna
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Yes (Dual Pane Cockpit Sunroof)

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear (All Auto Up/Down)
Adjustable ORVM
Yes (Power Adjustable)
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Yes (All Windows)
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome Finish
Interior Door Handles
Standard
Door Pockets
Yes (Front & Rear with Bottle Holder)
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Power Adjustable & Foldable
One Touch - Up
Yes (All Windows with Anti-pinch)
Rear Wiper
Yes (With Washer)
Boot-lid Opener
Automatic Powered Tailgate
Side Window Blinds
Yes (Rear Window Sunshade)

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Yes
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes (for 7S)

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Front & Rear
Fog Lights
LED Rear Fog Lamp
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour (256)
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3 Years
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited (First Owner Private)
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Lifetime (First Owner Private)

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes (50W Fast Cooling)
Smart Connectivity
i-SMART 3.0
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
10 (Infinity Premium System)
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
39.6 cm (15.6 inch Grand View)
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes (Front & 2nd Row Fast USB)
GPS Navigation System
Yes (Live Maps)
Touch Screen Size
15.6 inch
Voice Command
Yes (Gen AI Voice Assistant)
Display
Grand View Touch Display

Off Road Capabilities

Welded Tow Hooks
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes (E-Call / I-Call)

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Dual Front, Side & Curtain)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes (Intelligent Headlamp Control IHC)
ADAS
Yes (Autonomous Level 2 Pack)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes (ISOFIX)
Seat Belt Warning
Yes (All Seats)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes (Direct)
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes (LDP & LKA)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Built with High Strength Steel)

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
50:50 Split (7S)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2nd Row Recline & Sliding
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 Split
Seat Upholstery
Leather Upholstery (Man Made)
Interiors
Desert Squadron Theme
Driver Armrest
Yes (Leather Wrapped with Storage)
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Not Applicable (Shift-by-wire)
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench Foldable
Rear Armrest
Yes (with Cup Holders)
Driver Seat Adjustment
6-Way Power Adjustable with Memory & Auto Retract
Split Rear Seat
Yes (60:40 Split)
Ventilated Seats
Yes (Front Seats)
Interior Colours
Almond Brown & Carbon Black
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench with Sliding & Recline
Folding Rear Seat
Yes
Ventilated Seat Type
Suction / Cooling Ventilation
Head-rests
Height Adjustable (All Rows)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4-Way Power Adjustable
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
MG Hector Tomahawk EV Essence 69.2 kWh 5 STR EMI
EMI47,032 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
21,88,175
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
21,88,175
Interest Amount
6,33,770
Payable Amount
28,21,945

MG Hector Tomahawk EV other Variants

Hector Tomahawk EV Excite 69.2 kWh 7 STR

₹20.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,49,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,02,309
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,67,809
EMI@44,445/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Hector Tomahawk EV Exclusive 69.2 kWh STR

₹23.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,99,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,11,949
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,27,449
EMI@50,026/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Hector Tomahawk EV Essence 69.2 kWh 7 STR

₹24.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,49,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,17,734
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,83,234
EMI@53,374/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

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