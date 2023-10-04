Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso on road price in Dhemaji starts from Rs. 4.71 Lakhs.
The on road price for Maruti Suzuki S-Presso top variant goes up to Rs. 6.11 Lakhs in Dhemaji.
The lowest price
The lowest price model is Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Std and the most priced model is Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Vxi Plus.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso on road price breakup in Dhemaji includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is mainly compared to Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 which starts at Rs. 3.99 Lakhs in Dhemaji, Renault Kwid which starts at Rs. 4.7 Lakhs in Dhemaji and Maruti Suzuki XL5 starting at Rs. 5 Lakhs in Dhemaji.
Variants On-Road Price Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Std ₹ 4.71 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki S-Presso LXi ₹ 5.51 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki S-Presso VXi ₹ 5.74 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Vxi Plus ₹ 6.11 Lakhs
