Maruti Suzuki Jimny on road price in Rohtak starts from Rs. 14.75 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Jimny top variant goes up to Rs. 16.11 Lakhs in Rohtak. The lowest price Maruti Suzuki Jimny on road price in Rohtak starts from Rs. 14.75 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Jimny top variant goes up to Rs. 16.11 Lakhs in Rohtak. The lowest price model is Maruti Suzuki Jimny Zeta MT and the most priced model is Maruti Suzuki Jimny Zeta AT. Visit your nearest Maruti Suzuki Jimny dealers and showrooms in Rohtak for best offers. Maruti Suzuki Jimny on road price breakup in Rohtak includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Maruti Suzuki Jimny Zeta MT ₹ 14.75 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Jimny Alpha MT ₹ 15.83 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Jimny Alpha MT Dual Tone ₹ 16.01 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Jimny Zeta AT ₹ 16.11 Lakhs