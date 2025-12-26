Suzuki to showcase Jimny "Monster Hunter" at Tokyo Auto Salon 2026

Suzuki Motor Corporation will be shining the spotlight firmly on the Jimny at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2026, where the off-roader SUV will be showcased in a striking new “Monster Hunter" avatar. The Jimny Nomade Monster Hunter Wilds Edition will headline the Japanese brand’s display at Makuhari Messe from January 9 to 11, positioning the compact SUV as the centrepiece of the brand’s nine-model showcase.

Designed in collaboration with Capcom’s globally renowned Monster Hunter franchise, the Jimny concept imagines what Suzuki’s iconic off-roader might look like if it existed within the video game’s universe. The design draws inspiration from Monster Hunter’s in-game environment, featuring rugged cosmetic elements and themed decals. Suzuki says the concept is a playful take on combining established off-road credentials with an adventure-focused aesthetic.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Maruti Suzuki Jimny 1462 cc 1462 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 12.31 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Victoris 1490 cc 1490 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 10.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Thar 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 9.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Kia Seltos 2026 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 12 - 21 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched MG Astor 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 9.65 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Syros 1493 cc 1493 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 9 Lakhs Compare View Offers

The Jimny Monster Hunter edition aligns with Suzuki’s broader theme for the Tokyo Auto Salon, “Life with Adventure", reflecting the company’s focus on lifestyle-oriented vehicles. Alongside the Jimny, Suzuki will also showcase the DR-Z4S Monster Hunter Wilds Edition motorcycle, extending the collaboration into the two-wheeler space.

Also Read : Nissan teases new Nismo concept ahead of Tokyo Auto Salon 2026 debut

Other exhibits at the Suzuki booth (East Hall 7) will include the New XBee Nature Photographer concept, which adopts a tough-looking design catering to outdoor photographers, as well as a Swift Sport endurance racer from the ENEOS Super Taikyu Series 2025. Suzuki will also use the event to publicly display the updated Super Carry for the first time, following its recent announcement.

While several concepts will be on display, the Jimny Nomade Monster Hunter Wilds Edition is expected to draw the most attention, reinforcing the Jimny’s status as a global cult classic underpinned by a highly adaptable platform.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: