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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Mahindra Thar Og Vs Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Monthly Emi Comparison

Mahindra Thar OG vs Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Monthly EMI comparison

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 23 Sept 2026, 10:37 am
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Mahindra Thar OG doesn't directly compete with the Maruti Suzuki Jimny, like its sibling Thar Roxx, but sits in the same lifestyle SUV segment with real tough off-roading capability.

Mahindra Thar OG vs Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Mahindra Thar OG doesn't directly compete with the Maruti Suzuki Jimny, like its sibling Thar Roxx, but sits in the same lifestyle SUV segment with real tough off-roading capability.
Mahindra Thar OG vs Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Mahindra Thar OG doesn't directly compete with the Maruti Suzuki Jimny, like its sibling Thar Roxx, but sits in the same lifestyle SUV segment with real tough off-roading capability.
Mahindra Thar OG
EMI starting at just
₹13,500/ month
Check Eligibility

Mahindra has launched the Thar OG, the new iteration of the mighty ladder-frame SUV, which continues to woo a large number of car buyers and off-roading enthusiasts in India. The new Mahindra Thar OG, essentially the Mahindra Thar facelift, comes available at an introductory price range of 10.32 lakh - 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The iconic nomenclature-bearing SUV doesn't directly compete with the Maruti Suzuki Jimny, but is positioned in a segment that houses the lifestyle SUVs with real tough off-roading capabilities.

If you are planning to buy an SUV and wondering whether to buy the new Mahindra Thar OG or a Maruti Suzuki Jimny, here is a quick and comprehensive EMI guide comparing the monthly EMI they would possibly command.

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Mahindra Thar Og (HT Auto photo)
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EMI starting at just
₹13,500/ month
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Mahindra Thar vs Maruti Suzuki Jimny: How much EMI to pay

To calculate and compare the monthly EMI of the two SUVs, we have taken the base and top-end pricing of both the Mahindra Thar OG and Maruti Suzuki Jimny. The Mahindra Thar OG is priced between 10.32 lakh and 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is priced between 12.59 lakh and 14.67 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants.

The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest is considered at 9.5%. The repayment tenure has been considered as 36 months.

Mahindra Thar OG vs Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Monthly EMI comparison
Model & variantLoan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
Mahindra Thar OG AXT MT 4.2 1.5 Diesel 10.32 lakh9.5%36 months 33,058
Mahindra Thar OG ZXT AT 4.4 2.2 Diesel 18.99 lakh 60,831
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Zeta Pro MT 12.59 lakh 40,329
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Alpha Pro AT 14.67 lakh 46,992

According to the calculation, the Mahindra Thar OG would command a monthly EMI between 33,058 and 60,831, depending on the variant. On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny would command a monthly EMI between 40,329 and 46,992, depending on the variant.

However, the buyers must remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, including the variants selected, the offers and discounts applied, the amount of down payment, the amount of loan taken, the rate of interest, the repayment tenure selected, etc.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 23 Sept 2026, 10:37 am IST
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