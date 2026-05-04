Suzuki Jimny EV spotted in the wild. Will it come to India?

Since Maruti Suzuki Jimny was launched in India, there have been speculations about an all-electric iteration of this mini off-roader that has proved its mettle with its go-to-anywhere capability. Meanwhile, a five-door, fully camouflaged prototype of the Suzuki Jimny EV has been spotted in the wild, revealing some key details about its design and features.

The Suzuki Jimny EV, as it was seen in a prototype iteration, featured a closed-off front grille, an obvious design element for an electric car, since it doesn't require the conventional radiator grille. Also, there are updated LED signatures, with the sleek LED daytime running lights positioned right above the headlamps. The front bumper sports the neatly positioned fog lamp. Other design elements include the iconic boxy look with the spare wheel mounted to the tailgate. The five doors point to the practicality of the electric SUV.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Maruti Suzuki Jimny 1462 cc 1462 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 12.31 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Victoris 1490 cc 1490 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 10.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Syros 1493 cc 1493 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 8.40 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Renault Bigster 1299 cc 1299 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 13 - 18 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Mahindra Thar 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 9.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers MG Astor 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 9.79 Lakhs Compare View Offers

The spyshots have again fuelled the question if Maruti Suzuki Jimny EV is going to be launched in India or not. Maruti Suzuki has not revealed anything officially, but it won't be too much to say that the automaker may bring this electric SUV to India sometime around the end of this decade. While prototypes of the Suzuki Jimny have been spotted testing, the OEM previously indicated concern that electrification might diminish the Jimny's signature core 4x4 capability and lightweight factors. If Maruti Suzuki brings the Jimny EV to India, it would rival some key electric off-roaders and offer around 300-400 km range on a single charge.

Case in favour and against Maruti Suzuki Jimny EV

On paper, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny EV seems an interesting model. Instant torque delivered by the electric motors is ideal for off-roading. Along with that, precise throttle control, the possibility of a dual-motor AWD setup powering all four wheels, and better control at low speeds could make the Jimny EV an even more capable off-roader on treacherous terrains.

Electrification is inevitable, especially in a world where the emission regulations are tightening. An all-electric iteration could ensure the Jimny nomenclature would continue to exist in key regions where combustion engine-powered versions may no longer be viable.

However, there is a strong case against it as well. Jimny has never been a major number puller in India for the automaker. Despite the awe factor, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny has never been a key revenue churner for the OEM in India. An EV would further up the pricing, making it significantly expensive, which would further reduce the overall sales numbers for the nomenclature.

The Jimny is known for its lightweight, simplicity, and mechanical qualities that define the SUV's character. An electric propulsion system challenges all of these. Additionally, the battery pack adds significant weight, which directly impacts the off-road capability of the SUV by affecting agility and suspension performance.

Further, the range anxiety among Indian consumers is still a key player in buying decisions. The highways and urban routes across India still don't have an evenly democratised public EV charging setup. On the other hand, off-roading often takes place in areas which are far from public EV charging infrastructure. The unpredictable terrains can drain the battery charge levels faster than conventional roads. For an EV, there is no easy backup solution once the battery drains completely, which, in the case of ICE vehicles, is available.

First Published Date: