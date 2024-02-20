Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Maruti Suzuki Jimny on road price in Khargone starts from Rs. 14.75 Lakhs.
The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Jimny top variant goes up to Rs. 16.11 Lakhs in Khargone.
The lowest price
Maruti Suzuki Jimny on road price in Khargone starts from Rs. 14.75 Lakhs.
The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Jimny top variant goes up to Rs. 16.11 Lakhs in Khargone.
The lowest price model is Maruti Suzuki Jimny Zeta MT and the most priced model is Maruti Suzuki Jimny Zeta AT.
Visit your nearest
Maruti Suzuki Jimny dealers and showrooms in Khargone for best offers.
Maruti Suzuki Jimny on road price breakup in Khargone includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is mainly compared to Hyundai Creta which starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs in Khargone, Mahindra Thar which starts at Rs. 11.25 Lakhs in Khargone and Mahindra Five-door Thar starting at Rs. 15 Lakhs in Khargone.
Variants On-Road Price Maruti Suzuki Jimny Zeta MT ₹ 14.75 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Jimny Alpha MT ₹ 15.83 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Jimny Alpha MT Dual Tone ₹ 16.01 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Jimny Zeta AT ₹ 16.11 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price