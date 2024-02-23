Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Mahindra XUV 400 EV on road price in Ajmer starts from Rs. 16.29 Lakhs.
The on road price for Mahindra XUV 400 EV top variant goes up to Rs. 17.59 Lakhs in Ajmer.
The
Mahindra XUV 400 EV on road price in Ajmer starts from Rs. 16.29 Lakhs.
The on road price for Mahindra XUV 400 EV top variant goes up to Rs. 17.59 Lakhs in Ajmer.
The lowest price model is Mahindra XUV 400 EV EC Pro 34.5 kWh and the most priced model is Mahindra XUV 400 EV EL Pro 34.5 kWh.
Visit your nearest
Mahindra XUV 400 EV dealers and showrooms in Ajmer for best offers.
Mahindra XUV 400 EV on road price breakup in Ajmer includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Mahindra XUV 400 EV is mainly compared to Tata Nexon EV which starts at Rs. 14.49 Lakhs in Ajmer and Tata Curvv EV Concept starting at Rs. 15 Lakhs in Ajmer.
Variants On-Road Price Mahindra XUV 400 EV EC Pro 34.5 kWh ₹ 16.29 Lakhs Mahindra XUV 400 EV EC 34.5 kWh ₹ 17.06 Lakhs Mahindra XUV 400 EV EC 34.5 kWh Fast Charger ₹ 17.59 Lakhs Mahindra XUV 400 EV EL Pro 34.5 kWh ₹ 17.59 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price