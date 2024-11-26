|Variants
|On-Road Price
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX GMT 7 STR
|₹ 15.99 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX DMT 7 STR
|₹ 17.47 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 DMT 7 STR
|₹ 22.06 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L DMT 7 STR
|₹ 26.06 Lakhs
