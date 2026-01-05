Mahindra XUV 7XO launched at 13.66 lakh; Gets ChatGPT integration

The Mahindra XUV 7XO has been launched in India, ranging from ₹13.66 lakh to ₹22.47 lakhs (introductory, ex-showroom). The new introductory pricing applies only to the first 40,000 customers. The new Mahindra XUV 7XO is the facelifted version of the SUV, which Mahindra sold under the nameplate of XUV 700. The new and updated SUV features an updated fascia along with updates to the head lamp, tail lights, grille and interior.

With a completely refreshed aesthetic, the Mahindra XUV 7XO looks much sharper now. The Mahindra XUV 7XO also sports newer features which help it strengthen its footing in the SUV segment. Test drives begin on January 8, 2026, and bookings are scheduled to open on January 14, 2026. The first units will be delivered to those who have pre-booked the car starting January 14.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Mahindra XUV 7XO 1999 cc 1999 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 15 - 26 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Mahindra XUV700 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 13.66 Lakhs Compare View Offers MG Hector Plus 13.79 cc 13.79 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 17.29 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Renault Bigster 1299 cc 1299 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 13 - 18 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Mahindra Scorpio N 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 13.20 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Thar ROXX 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 12.25 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Design changes

Design updates on the new version SUV include a redesigned headlamp housing and new LED DRLs, an updated grille with a more mature styling, and a newly shaped bumper. The new bumper also gets slimmer fog lamps and a silver skid plate at the bottom. The overall silhouette of the SUV remains unchanged, reminding you of the XUV 700 immediately. On the side, the 19-inch alloy wheels now get aero treatment.

At the rear, there is a new design for the tail lamp housing, which gets a hexagonal pattern treatment. The tailgate gets the XUV 7XO badging with a new bumper.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: What has changed in terms of hardware?

Mahindra has made significant improvements in the hardware of the SUV, too. The new XUV 7XO now gets an improved damper setup, which can translate into the vehicle performing better on rougher patches. Mahindra is calling this a ‘Davinci damper’. Additionally, in terms of safety, the car maker has also upgraded the ADAS capabilities of the vehicle with improvements in the ADAS radar and cameras.

Also Read : Mahindra posts 25 per cent growth in December 2025; 86,090 units sold overall

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Features

Features of the Mahindra XUV 7XO include three 12.3-inch screens, which act as the digital instrument cluster, central infotainment system and front passenger display. There is also wireless charging, which extends to the rear seats and is actively cooled, dual-zone climate control, BYOD as seen in the XEV 9S, Boss mode, ventilated seats, second-row slide and recline.

Apart from this, the XUV 7XO also gets Alexa and Chat GPT integration, Dolby Vision, with Dolby Atmos and 16 speakers to support it. The panoramic sunroof has also been improved with new UV protection.

Additionally, the SUV gets powered front seats with memory and ambient lighting. Safety and driver assistance highlights include a 540-degree camera, connected car technology and Level 2+ ADAS.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Powertrains

Powertrain options remain unchanged on the new SUV. The XUV 7XO continues with the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines, paired with manual and automatic transmissions. The all-wheel-drive option is available on the top-spec variant.

Also Read : Mahindra Scorpio-N pickup spotted testing again; New details revealed

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Variant list and pricing

The Mahindra XUV 7XO gets AX, AX3, AX5, AX7, AX7T and AX7L variants. The base pricing for the AX petrol manual starts at ₹13.66 lakh (ex-showroom). The base AX variant in its diesel guise is offered at ₹14.96 (ex-showroom). The AX7 diesel manual variant has been priced at ₹18.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-spec AX7L diesel mated to a manual transmission has been priced at ₹22.47 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra also announced that the AX7, AX7T and AX7L variants will be delivered first, while the AX, AX3 and AX5 variants will be delivered starting April 2026.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: