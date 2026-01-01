Mahindra posts 25 per cent growth in December 2025; 86,090 units sold overall

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Thursday reported a 25 per cent year-on-year rise in overall automobile sales, including exports, to 86,090 units in December 2025. Domestic passenger vehicles were the main growth driver during the month.

In a regulatory filing, the company said domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 23 per cent year-on-year to 50,946 units. This compares with 41,424 units sold in December 2024. Passenger vehicles formed the largest share of Mahindra’s domestic volumes.

The performance highlights sustained demand for Mahindra’s SUV-led portfolio. SUVs continue to anchor the company’s passenger vehicle business in India.

Commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market also added to overall growth. Mahindra sold 24,786 commercial vehicles in December 2025. This marked a 34 per cent year-on-year increase.

Commenting on the performance, Mahindra & Mahindra CEO – Automotive Division, Nalinikanth Gollagunta, said, “The calendar year 2025 ended on a positive note, with Mahindra clocking its highest-ever volumes in both SUVs and LCVs (over 3.5T) segments, a significant milestone for the company."

SUV volumes anchor December performance

The strong passenger vehicle showing helped Mahindra close the calendar year 2025 on a high note. SUVs remained the core contributor to domestic auto sales.

The company has steadily strengthened its SUV presence. Demand has remained robust despite rising competition in the segment. Other businesses also reported healthy numbers in December.

Other businesses

In the farm equipment segment, total tractor sales stood at 31,859 units. This was up from 22,943 units in December 2024. Domestic tractor sales rose 37 per cent year-on-year to 30,210 units.

Tractor exports also grew sharply. Exports increased 78 per cent to 1,649 units during the month.

Commenting on the farm equipment performance, Mahindra & Mahindra President – Farm Equipment Business, Veejay Nakra, said, “Cash flow availability in the market has improved, supported by favourable crop yields following the Kharif harvest."

“Additionally, conducive weather conditions and healthy reservoir levels have contributed to an increase in Rabi sowing acreage, which is expected to sustain tractor demand in the coming months," he added. The December numbers underline Mahindra’s strong finish to 2025. Passenger vehicles remained the key growth engine.

