HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Mahindra Xuv 7xo Fully Leaked Ahead Of Its Launch

Mahindra XUV 7XO fully leaked ahead of its launch

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 05 Jan 2026, 15:08 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • Leaked images reveal Mahindra XUV 7XO facelift with sharper styling, luxury-focused cabin, three-screen setup and familiar petrol and diesel engine options.

Mahindra XUV 7XO
Leaked video of the Mahindra XUV 7XO facelift shows the updated front fascia. (Auto Times India on YouTube)
Mahindra XUV 7XO
Leaked video of the Mahindra XUV 7XO facelift shows the updated front fascia.
Get Launch Updates on
Mahindra XUV 7XO arrow icon
Notify me

Mahindra XUV 7XO is all set to be launched in the country today. However, right before its launch, the SUV has surfaced on the internet without any camouflage. The SUV is essentially a refreshed version of the XUV700, and the latest video offers the clearest look yet at its updates.

In the recent YouTube video, the soon-to-be-launched SUV is seen in a Midnight Black shade. The biggest changes are at the front, where Mahindra has given the SUV a sharper and more premium look.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Xuv 7xo (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV 7XO
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 15 - 26 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV700
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 13.66 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg Hector Plus (HT Auto photo)
MG Hector Plus
Engine Icon13.79 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 17.29 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Renault Bigster (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault Bigster
Engine Icon1299 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 13 - 18 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Scorpio N (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio N
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 13.20 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Thar Roxx (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar ROXX
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 12.25 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Mahindra XUV 7XO leaked: Exterior changes

The XUV 7XO features new LED headlamps with redesigned DRLs, animated indicators and updated internal elements. The grille is larger and now uses eight vertical slats with the Twin Peaks logo placed at the centre. A revised bumper incorporates sleeker fog lamps, a silver skid plate and a reworked air dam.

Also Read : Mahindra posts 25 per cent growth in December 2025; 86,090 units sold overall

Mahindra XUV 7XO leaked: Cabin

Inside, the XUV 7XO adopts a layout similar to Mahindra’s XEV 9S but with a clear focus on luxury. The cabin uses a Brown-Beige colour scheme instead of muted tones, paired with soft-touch materials and premium detailing. Tan Brown accents extend to the steering wheel, while the seats appear plusher and more supportive than before.

Mahindra XUV 7XO leaked: Features

Mahindra has confirmed that the XUV 7XO will be equipped with three 12.3-inch screens, serving as the digital instrument cluster, central infotainment system and front passenger display. A 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with Dolby Atmos and BYOD mounts will also be offered.

The feature list includes wireless charging, dual-zone climate control, ventilated seats, second-row slide and recline, a panoramic sunroof, powered front seats with memory and ambient lighting. Safety and driver assistance highlights include a 540-degree camera, connected car technology and Level 2+ ADAS.

Also Read : Mahindra Scorpio-N pickup spotted testing again; New details revealed

Mahindra XUV 7XO leaked: Powertrains

Powertrain options are expected to remain unchanged. The XUV 7XO will continue with the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines, paired with manual and automatic transmissions. The all-wheel-drive option available on the top-spec XUV700 is also likely to be carried forward.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 05 Jan 2026, 15:07 pm IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.