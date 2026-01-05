Mahindra XUV 7XO fully leaked ahead of its launch

Mahindra XUV 7XO is all set to be launched in the country today. However, right before its launch, the SUV has surfaced on the internet without any camouflage. The SUV is essentially a refreshed version of the XUV700, and the latest video offers the clearest look yet at its updates.

In the recent YouTube video, the soon-to-be-launched SUV is seen in a Midnight Black shade. The biggest changes are at the front, where Mahindra has given the SUV a sharper and more premium look.

Mahindra XUV 7XO leaked: Exterior changes

The XUV 7XO features new LED headlamps with redesigned DRLs, animated indicators and updated internal elements. The grille is larger and now uses eight vertical slats with the Twin Peaks logo placed at the centre. A revised bumper incorporates sleeker fog lamps, a silver skid plate and a reworked air dam.

Mahindra XUV 7XO leaked: Cabin

Inside, the XUV 7XO adopts a layout similar to Mahindra’s XEV 9S but with a clear focus on luxury. The cabin uses a Brown-Beige colour scheme instead of muted tones, paired with soft-touch materials and premium detailing. Tan Brown accents extend to the steering wheel, while the seats appear plusher and more supportive than before.

Mahindra XUV 7XO leaked: Features

Mahindra has confirmed that the XUV 7XO will be equipped with three 12.3-inch screens, serving as the digital instrument cluster, central infotainment system and front passenger display. A 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with Dolby Atmos and BYOD mounts will also be offered.

The feature list includes wireless charging, dual-zone climate control, ventilated seats, second-row slide and recline, a panoramic sunroof, powered front seats with memory and ambient lighting. Safety and driver assistance highlights include a 540-degree camera, connected car technology and Level 2+ ADAS.

Mahindra XUV 7XO leaked: Powertrains

Powertrain options are expected to remain unchanged. The XUV 7XO will continue with the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines, paired with manual and automatic transmissions. The all-wheel-drive option available on the top-spec XUV700 is also likely to be carried forward.

